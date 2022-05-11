BOONE - The Ashe County women’s track team brought home a second place finish from the Northwest 3A/4A Conference Championship held in Boone on May 4.
Watauga took first place with 222 team points followed by Ashe with 176.6 in second and Alexander Central with 105.5 in third. Fourth place went to South Caldwell with 93 points. Hibriten placed fifth with 53 points and Freedom was sixth with 21 points.
On the men’s side, Watauga also won the championship with 189 points, holding off second place Alexander Central with 130 points. South Caldwell was third with 111 points followed by Ashe County in fourth with 99 points, Hibriten in fifth with 84 points and Freedom in sixth with 71 points.
Ashe County women’s individual results
100-meter hurdles: Katlyn French (third, 18.17 seconds), Emma Durr (fifth, 18.8 seconds).
100-meter dash: Emmi Cheek (third, 13.4 seconds), Olivia Glover (10th, 14.95 seconds), Brodi Tuttle (15th, 17.26 seconds).
1600-meter run: Sherry Billings (sixth, 6:24), Emory Taylor (eighth, 6:49).
400-meter dash: Abilene Dollar (second, 1:05.36), Abby McClure (third, 1:05.42), Maggie Powers (ninth, 1:13).
300-meter hurdles: Emmi Cheek (first, 48.36 seconds), Katlyn French (second, 50.77 seconds), Emma Durr (sixth, 53.48 seconds).
800-meter run: Abilene Dollar (fourth, 2:43), Abby McClure (fifth, 2:53), Zoey Lemly (ninth, 3:06)
200-meter dash: Emmi Cheek (second, 26.76 seconds), Maggie Powers (10th, 30.08 seconds), Allie Blevins (11th, 30.34 seconds).
3200-meter run: Sherry Billings (fourth, 13:58), Emory Taylor (sixth, 15:03).
Long jump: Jezik Martin (fifth, 15 feet, 4 inches), Alexis Rollins (seventh, 14 feet, 9 inches), Olivia Glover (10th, 13 feet, 4 inches).
Triple jump: Jezik Martin (fifth, 31 feet, 5 inches), Jordan Jones (seventh, 29 feet, 5.5 inches), Jayden Jones (ninth, 29 feet, 3.5 inches).
High jump: Katlyn French (first, 5 feet), Jayden Jones (fourth, 4 feet, 6 inches), Jordan Jones (fourth, 4 feet, 6 inches).
Pole vault: Allie Blevins (third, 8 feet), Abby McClure (seventh, 6 feet, 6 inches)
Shot put: Emily Hartsoe (first, 34 feet, 8.75 inches), Emma Jones (11th, 23 feet, 10 inches), Carlee Richardson (14th, 22 feet, 4.5 inches).
Discus: Emily Hartsoe (first, 129 feet, 1 inch), Emma Jones (third, 86 feet, 1 inch), Lanie Bowers (10th, 60 feet, 3 inches).
4x800 relay: Second place, 11:42
4x200 relay: First place, 1:50
4x100 relay: Third place, 54.08 seconds
4x400 relay: Second place, 4:32
Ashe County men’s individual results
110-meter hurdles: Mason Carpenter (third, 16.46 seconds).
100-meter dash: Andrew Peterson (second, 11.58 seconds), Cesar Martinez (16th, 14.63 seconds), Christian Cummings (17th, 14.89 seconds).
1600-meter run: Noah Farmer (third, 4:59), Dylan Carpenter (10th, 5:20).
400-meter dash: Michael Acevedo (second, 53.46 seconds), Montana Lopez (10th, 59.83 seconds).
300-meter hurdles: Mason Carpenter (second, 42.25 seconds).
800-meter run: Joseph Cary (fourth, 2:14), Dylan Carpenter (10th, 2:22), Dylan Baldwin (16th, 2:52).
200-meter dash: Andrew Peterson (first, 22.76 seconds), Christian Cummings (15th, 30.3 seconds), Sebastian Albino (16th, 30.88 seconds).
3200-meter run: Noah Farmer (third, 11:06).
Long jump: Michael Acevedo (fourth, 20 feet, 2 inches), Montana Lopez (11th, 16 feet, 11 inches), Jamerson Greer (14th, 12 feet, 4.5 inches).
Pole vault: Trent Trivette (13th, 8 feet).
Shot put: Elliott Cox (seventh, 37 feet, 2.75 inches), Kade Brown (ninth, 36 feet, 8.75 inches), Mason Armentrout (16th, 30 feet, 2 inches).
Discus: Kade Brown (fifth, 114 feet, 2 inches), Elliott Cox (10th, 94 feet, 10 inches), Mason Armentrout (12th, 88 feet, 2 inches).
4x800 relay: Second place, 8:59
4x200 relay: First place, 1:32
4x100 relay: Second place, 44.82 seconds
4x400 relay: Fourth place, 3:42
