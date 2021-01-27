WEST JEFFERSON — In a crushing loss against the West Wilkes Blackhawks, the Ashe Lady Huskies varsity basketball team dropped in rank, leaving their home court 43-32 on Jan. 26.
Despite the loss, the evening began with senior night, honoring the three seniors on Ashe's varsity team. Rebekah Blair, Kenadie Hudler and Audrey Craven were escorted to the court by their parents along with creative poster boards in their name. The lady Huskies gifted their seniors with flowers and cheers as the girls move onto greater things in their new graduate life.
With the first inbound of the game, the Blackhawks took a strong lead in the first two minutes, 7-0. Their players displayed great skill in shooting 3-pointers and stealing the ball from the Huskies at any chance they got.
Ashe often struggled to put the ball up into the net until junior Jordan Jones lays up a 2-pointer with only minutes left in the first quarter of play. However, the Blackhawks took a large lead 16-6 at the end of the eight minutes.
Going into the second quarter, the same slippery hands were put into play as both teams now seemed to lack ball control. Ashe's freshman Abigail Jones however caught quite the handful rebounds and skillfully defended against her opponents. The rest of the half became similar to the first as the Huskies struggled to keep up with the defending Blackhawks.
Kenadie Hudler brought back the heat as the second half continued and set up offensive plays as the clock began to tick down.
Head coach Brianna Ashely encouraged her players to purposefully foul the Blackhawks in order to stop time and gain more possession over the ball. However, West Wilkes often followed through in their shots and began to eat up time by playing a passing game, officially winding down and defeating Ashe County.
The Ashe Lady Huskies are now 2-3 in their conference.
They will team up against East Wilkes in Ronda at 6:30 p.m.
