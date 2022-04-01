Ashley Lynn Perry, 27 of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Ms. Perry was born on April 8, 1994 in Boone, North Carolina to Kenny Andrew and Debbie Lynn Gilley Perry. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Andrew and Esther Perry, and one uncle, Brady Daniel Cruey.
Ashley loved her turtles and working with children. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and reading books. Ashley also taught Sunday school at Temple Baptist Church.
Ms. Perry is survived by her parents, Debbie and Kenny Perry of Jefferson, maternal grandparents, Jerry and Polly Gilley of Jefferson, fiancé, Gregory Cole and his children, Colton and Blake Cole, uncle and aunt, Joe and Belinda Gilley and aunt, Missy Cruey. Cousins, Josh Cruey, Jacob Cruey, Matthew Gilley, and Abby Gilley also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Rev. Michael Miller. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am-1:00 pm, two hours prior to the service.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Hope Thru A Vision, P.O. Box 571, Jefferson, NC 28640 or through the website www.hopethruavision.org.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Ms. Perry's arrangements.
