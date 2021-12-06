Mrs. Audrey Alene Miller Sheets, 84, of Millers Creek, N.C., passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Faw and the Rev. Dayton Roten officiating. The family w received friends from prior to the service.
Mrs. Sheets was born May 13, 1937 in Wilkes County to Grant and Johnsie Sheets Miller. Audrey was an active member of Union Baptist for many years. She was a very hard and dedicated worker. She started her years of employment at the age of 15. She began working at Hanes Knitting followed by Ithaca Industries and retired from Wilkes Glove.
Aunt Audrey was a devoted mother and wife. Her greatest loves were her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her most beloved son, Joey. She always would say, "There is my sweet Joey". Where you saw one, you saw the other. Audrey loved spending time with her family. She was a caregiver to many all of her life. She loved to reminiscence about old times, and had the gift of storytelling like her father and brothers. Her laugh was infectious. Her favorite activities were gardening, cooking, canning, reading, studying the Bible and spending time with family and friends. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She loved flowers and always looked forward to the day she would meet Jesus in person. We rest assured that today she is walking with Jesus in the beauty of Heavens glory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Karen Nash.
Mrs. Sheets is survived by her husband, Raymond Sheets of the home; one son, Joey Sheets of Millers Creek; two sisters, Kay Sheets and husband, Eugene of Millers Creek, and Janice Estes and husband Allen of Statesville; and two brothers, Danny Miller and wife, Mary Kay of Millers Creek, and Ronnie Miller and wife, Donna of Millers Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Special Olympics Wilkes County Attn: Susan Allen PO Box 566 Hays, NC 28635.
