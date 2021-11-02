Sanctus Real has dedicated the past 25 years to creating memorable music that expresses their faith in Christ and His example of serving others. Now, the award-winning contemporary Christian band is demonstrating their devotion by performing a concert to raise funds supporting a local program that distributes food to people in need.
Compassionate Commissary™ – a service from the nonprofit organization Musicians Mission of Mercy – offers free boxes of shelf-stable foods and drinks for the taking at a growing number of stores and social services locations throughout Ashe and several surrounding counties.
“The fact that a band as popular and successful as Sanctus Real is willing to travel to Ashe County, North Carolina to play a benefit concert that will ultimately feed our neighbors shows the heart these guys have,” said Catherine Steele, cofounder of Musicians Mission of Mercy. “We are honored and humbled by this generous act.”
Sanctus Real has become a staple of contemporary Christian music during the past quarter century. Formed in 1996, the Ohio-based band has won a Gospel Music Association Dove Award®, been nominated for six others and received two GRAMMY® Award nominations. Covering a span of nine studio albums with more than 1.2 million in sales, the group has chalked up eight Number One hits and another eight Top Five singles in multiple Christian radio formats. Their music has been streamed more than 210 million times around the world.
Tickets now on sale for Saturday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m. at Ashe Civic Center.
General admission tickets for the concert are $15. A limited number of VIP Package tickets – which include a meet-and-greet with the band, signed CD and preferred seating – are available for $50 each. Tickets can be purchased through the Musicians Mission of Mercy website, www.MusiciansMissionofMercy.org, or through a link on Musicians Mission of Mercy’s Facebook page.
To support the Compassionate Commissary program without attending the show, donations can be made through the Musicians Mission of Mercy website and Facebook page. Or by texting FOODFORLIFE to 44-321.
Musicians Mission of Mercy is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has been providing food and other life essentials to people in need since 2015. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
