ASHE COUNTY — Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell has a lot to be pleased about when it comes to what his office has done in his first term as the county’s sheriff.
Sheriff Howell has overseen not only the growth of community outreach programs during his time in office, but has also added additional technology and safety enhancements to protect law enforcement officers and the citizens of Ashe County.
“Our community involvement is the thing that I am most proud of. It is part of what we are about. We are kind of a family organization here. Almost every person here has one or two kids and most everyone has 10 or 15 years of experience,” Howell said.
Numerous outreach programs have become staples in the community, including the always-popular Rooftop Cops event in September that raises money for childhood cancer. Other programs such as Christmas with Cops, Easter Egging on the Saturday before Easter and Hope 4 Holidays have brought members of the community together to share in good times with local law enforcement officers.
Howell said he hopes that if he is able to secure a second term in office, the next focus within the department will be bringing in additional equipment upgrades to better protect the officers, which will help them better protect the people of Ashe County.
The department successfully received a grant in 2020 to fund four additional deputies to better help with coverage across Ashe County, an area of more than 400 square miles. Each deputy also received a ballistic shield and helmet and there is now a K-9 unit on duty each shift in Ashe County 24 hours a day.
“We have upgraded our radios, we have body cams for every officer including in the detention center. We have data terminals in every single vehicle now. Our goal is 15 to 20 years from now, even after I’m gone, this stuff is getting replaced every four to five years and it’s not an issue ever again,” Howell said. “Our community watch program started last August and we are starting a sheriff safety initiative program that reaches all aspects of the county.”
Howell is an Ashe County native and grew up in Laurel Springs. He went to West Jefferson Elementary School and then to Beaver Creek High School before becoming one of the earliest classes of graduates at the newly-consolidated Ashe County High School. Howell spent a lot of time playing sports and serving in the JROTC. He also learned the importance of volunteering at an early age, something that he has carried with him to this day.
“In hindsight, I didn’t know until I got up here at the sheriff’s office that I realized that I was already doing community service back then. Now, I think that helps me be a better sheriff. I like to go do things and go help out any way I can,” Howell explained.
Howell graduated from NC State and began his career as a state park ranger in the North Carolina State Parks System in 2006. He also attended Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) at Wake Tech Community College. He began working at Raven Rock State Park before taking a position in more of a law enforcement role at Jordan Lake State Park.
Howell and his wife, Amanda, decided to move out of Raleigh and to Ashe County. He was hired as a Narcotics Detective under Sheriff James Williams in 2010 and later promoted to Director of Dispatch in 2015. Howell successfully ran for sheriff in 2018 and has seen a little bit of everything during his career in the department. The safety and health of department officers has always been a top priority during his administration.
“There are situations that people go through and they get a little bit stronger mentally, but we do try to make sure we are available and interacting with them to make sure they have what they need,” Howell said. “I’ve been in a couple of situations in my tenure here as the sheriff’s office where it helped tremendously to actually sit down with someone and just talk. Anytime that someone has a traumatic incident, we have the chaplains either go reach out or myself and the chief deputy will go and talk to them and see what they need.”
While it’s impossible to eliminate every crime in any county the size of Ashe, Howell feels like his officers do the best job possible and keeps everyone as safe as possible. Even when there may be challenges getting officers from one end of the county to the other, the additional deputies have provided an added level of safety and peace for residents.
“We live in a good place and of course I am happy to live here and raise my kids here. I think we are raising our kids in the safest county in the state honestly. You get people that complain that you don’t see the drug busts in the paper, but we don’t put it all out there because we have investigations to run. We don’t want to just arrest that person, we want to arrest everybody involved,” Howell said. “I have not heard any complaints about response times. In the three to four years that I have been sheriff, I have had zero complaints on response times.”
