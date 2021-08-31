WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Community Partnership closed out its 2021 Backstreet Summer Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 27 with a performance by High Country favorites the Lucky Strikes Trio.
Due to impending weather, the concert was moved from the pavilion at Back Street Park to the shelter of the Ashe County Farmers Market. Despite the last minute change, a mixed crowd of both locals and visitors showed up to hear the band play a variety of classics from their catalog of class-rock, beach and Motown hits. The concert included renditions of Sam Cooke's "Wonderful World," Hank William's "Hey Good Lookin'" and Bobby Darin's "Dream Lover."
The Lucky Strike Trio is based out of neighboring Boone, and consists of Jim Fleri on piano, Rusty Blanton on guitar and Jamie Blanton on drums. All three of the talented musicians contribute to the band's vocals.
Guests stretched out on picnic blankets on the nearby grass and gathered under the shelter of the farmer's market to hear the performance. Also present at the show were members of the Ashe County Democratic Party, who were there handing out free ice cream to passersby.
"It's a great thing," said Ralph Sorrell, chair of the Ashe County Democratic Party regarding the Backstreet Concert series. Sorrell noted that the ACDP was not affiliated with the concert series itself, but were simply there to continue their tradition of handing out free ice cream. "We were like, there's no reason to make this a fundraiser. Let's just give ice cream away, just to show that we're out there. We can answer questions and maybe even register some voters."
The show wrapped up at about 7 p.m., putting an end to the successful summer series. For more information about this and other local events, visit visitwestjefferson.org.
