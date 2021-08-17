WEST JEFFERSON — Changes in weather forced the Gravel-N-Grit Band under the shelter of the Ashe County Famers Market on Friday, Aug. 13, but despite the slight change in venue the band played on and a crowd came out to meet them.
The show was part of the ongoing West Jefferson Community Partnership’s Summer Concert Series, which brings free, live music to the Ashe community each week.
The Gravel-N-Grit Band, which is comprised of four veteran musicians, Chuck Wiley, Brian Kivett, Don Early and Mike Marcela played a set of consisting of classic rock staples, old blues tunes, and country songs. This included covers of the Marshall Tucker Band’s “Can’t You See” and a rendition of the blues classic “Statesboro Blues,” made famous by groups like the Allman Brothers Band and Taj Mahal.
Spectators pulled up a chair under the farmers market shelter or relaxed in the adjacent grass to enjoy the show. By the time the show kicked off at 5:30 p.m. the summer storm had past overhead and the concert proceeded as normal.
The Backstreet Summer Concert series continues on Aug. 20, at 5:30 p.m. with the music of the Sheets Family Band and special guests Ginny & Bill Tobiassen. Guest are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy to show. The show will take place at West Jefferson’s Backstreet Park located on 2nd Avenue.
For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit visitwestjefferson.org.
