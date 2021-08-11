WEST JEFFERSON — Visitors and county residents alike filled West Jefferson’s Backstreet Park on Friday, Aug. 6, to hear the the sounds of the traditional sounds of the Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band. The concert was part of the West Jefferson Community Partnership’s Summer Concert Series, which is currently in its 10th year of bringing live music to the Ashe County community.
Each week the concert series draws scores of show-goers into downtown West Jefferson to enjoy the sounds of live music, as well as the friendly atmosphere.
“It’s just about having local music,” part-time Ashe resident Brooks-Ann McKinney said of the weekly summer music series. “Having our families and neighbors all be around makes it enjoyable.”
Visitors are encouraged to throw out a picnic blanket or unfold their favorite lawn chair for the duration of the show. The concerts are free and appropriate for kids of all ages.
“The music is always pretty good, the environment is really great, there’s lots of shade, shade is important,” said Ed Duke, a summer visitors who enjoys the Backstreet Park concerts each week. “It’s just a pleasant environment.”
The Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band entertained guests by playing an assortment of traditional, progressive and gospel bluegrass tunes peppered with their own unique blend of humor in-between songs.
The next show in the Backstreet Summer Concert Series will take place on Aug. 13, and will feature the multi-genre Gravel-n-Grit Band. The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. at West Jefferson’s Backstreet Park located on 2nd Avenue. For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit visitwestjefferson.org.
