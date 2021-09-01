WEST JEFFERSON — The well-attended weekly July and August Backstreet Concert Series finished up with the Lucky Strikes, a well-known High Country trio on Friday, Aug. 27.
In its 10th year, the Backstreet Concerts are sponsored by the West Jefferson Community Partnership. This year’s series included performances by High Country favorites Wayne Henderson, Herb Key, Steve Lewis and Susan Trianosky, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road, The King Bees, Crooked Road Ramblers, Rock Bottom Band with Eric Hardin, Gravel-n-Grit, the Sheets Family Band, and the Lucky Strikes.
A variety of musical genres were showcased this year, with each band drawing from its current fan base while adding new fans along the way. Each concert was individually sponsored by a WJCP partner, giving these nonprofits, businesses, and agencies an opportunity to share a brief message about who they are.
The turnout for each concert was strong, with many residents and visitors alike attending them. Making this season even better was the cooperation of the weather. Only two events had to move to the Farmers Market due to a forecast of rain. At both concerts, the clouds parted, no rain fell on concert-goers, and the bands played on.
All in all, even in the time of COVID, the West Jefferson Community Partnership’s 2021 Backstreet Concert Series was a resounding success.
Jane Lonon, WJCP’s vice-president, stated the concerts brought residents and visitors to the Backstreet Park, many of whom visited local restaurants and businesses.
“Having so many attending each concert created a ‘mini-festival’ feel to the town," Lonon said. ”Several indicated they planned to visit a restaurant for dinner and follow up with other attractions in the area before returning home, enjoying all that West Jefferson had to offer."
Plans for the 2022 Backstreet Concert Series have already started and will begin in earnest in early 2022.
Many thanks to our partners who made this concert series possible. WJCP is an organization made up of businesses, non-profits, and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson. It meets at the Chamber’s Venue the fourth Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend. Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, Ashe County Public Library, Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmer’s Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, Lions Club, Museum of Ashe County History, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, The Tavern, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, and West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority. The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community, and family life of our town.
For more information about the concert series, visit visitwestjefferson.org.
