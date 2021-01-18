Bernard Lester Woodie, 88, of West Jefferson, N.C., died Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Woodie was born in Lansing, N.C., on Thursday, July 7, 1932 to the late Carl and Ellen Perry Woodie. He was preceded in death by his father who died when Bernard was three old, step-father and mother, Lester and Ellen Perry Woodie Baldwin; and his brother, Junior Woodie.
Bernard enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music, he loved gardening, traveling and feeding the birds and his cats. He retired from Southern States after 30 plus years. He truly loved the Lord and was a member of Flat Grove Baptist where he served as deacon for 55 years, Sunday school teacher, clerk and treasurer for many years. Bernard was a loving husband, father and friend and will truly be missed.
Mr. Woodie is survived by his wife of 63 and a half years, Irene Richardson Woodie; three sons, Ricky Bernard Woodie and wife, Barbara, Terry Randal Woodie and wife, Patty, of West Jefferson, and Barry Wayne Woodie of Warrensville; one niece and two nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Joey McClure, the Rev. Tommy Dollar and the Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Woodie lay in state on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 3:00 pm — 5:00 pm and Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 1:00 pm — 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers were accepted or memorials may be made to Flat Grove Baptist Church, 1540 NC Hwy 88 West, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Woodie’s arrangements.
