Mr. Bernard Raymond Lee better known as “Bernie”, 72, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Monday night, October 25, 2021 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Lee was born in East Port, Maine on April 3, 1949 to the late Raymond James and Muriel Poole Lee. He served in the United State Marines Corp during Vietnam Conflict. He worked several years as a mechanic at Crossroads Harley-Davidson. He served in local VFW, DAV, Marine Corp League and American Legion. Bernie truly loved his country.
Mr. Lee is survived by his wife, Patricia Broom Lee; two sons, Donnie Lee (Erin), of Boone and Josh Lee, of Deep Gap; a daughter, Rebekah Brown, of Fleetwood; a brother, David Lee, of Florida; five grandchildren, Christopher Kingston, of Chicago, Kelsey Lions, of California, Rebekah “Emily” Arnold, of Montana, Caleb Walsh and Kara Adams, both of Wilkesboro; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
No flowers please. Memorials may be made to the family, c/o Boone Family Funeral Home, PO Box 786, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may visit family at the home but please call or text before coming at 828-964-5662 (Patricia’s phone) or 336-620-0158 (Rebekah’s Phone).
