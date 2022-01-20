Mrs. Betty Jane Testerman Greer, 80, of North Wilkesboro, N.C., went peacefully to be with the Lord, Tuesday, January 18, 2022, after complications of Covid-19 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist-Wilkes Medical Center.
Betty was born December 16, 1941, in Harford, Maryland to Millard and Goldie Testerman. Betty graduated from Lansing High School in 1959 and was a member of Northside Baptist Church in North Wilkesboro. She was a loving, wonderful mother and grandmother and will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack, and her brother, Ronnie Testerman.
Betty is survived by her four daughters: Jacqueline Greer Williams (Terrance) of Hays, NC, Kathleen Greer Hoffler (Thomas) of Fayetteville, NC, Sharon Greer Roselli (John) of Wilkesboro, NC, Patricia Louise Greer of North Wilkesboro, NC; two brothers: James Testerman (Louise) of Newton, NC, and Alan Testerman (Debbie) of Mouth of Wilson, VA.
Five grandchildren: Kimberlee Williams, Rachel Greer, Gabriel Hoffler, Joshua Gambill, and Seth Gambill; two great grandchildren: Nakeisha Braggs, and Nyemah Greer; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. The family requests no food or flowers. Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
