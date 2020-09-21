Betty Jean Akers, 85, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Thursday afternoon, September 17, 2020 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, in Boone, N.C.
Betty was born on March 22, 1935 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of Clarence and Florence Winans. Cameron Akers and Betty were united in marriage on January 1, 1955. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Nancy Ward, of OH; her brother, Tom Winans, of FL; one son, Andy (Shauna) Akers of TX; two granddaughters, Brandi (Nick) Haskins of TX and Amanda Ecklund of N.C.; and two great grandsons, Max and Parker Haskins (TX). She was proceeded by death by her daughter, Sybrina Ecklund.
Betty was a member of Boone Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, cooking, needlepoint, and cross-stitch. Betty dearly loved her family, holidays, their dog Pipi, the beach, and collecting teddy bears over the years. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Ashe Really Cares, at 204 Beaver Creek School Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
