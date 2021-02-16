Billie Dare Ashby Testerman, 83, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed peacefully into Heaven on Saturday, February 13, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Born March 29, 1937, she was the daughter of the late, Robert Jackson Ashby and Zella Blevins Ashby Roten.
She is survived by her children, Clinton Reins and daughter-in-law Angela of Wilkesboro, NC and Jennie Reins of Great Barrington, MA; grandchildren, Jordan Reins of Campbellsville, KY, Camille Stanton of Great Barrington, MA, Brooklyn Reins (Cole) Johnson of Waynesville, NC, Rowen Stanton of Great Barrington, MA, Hailey Walker (Dalton) Johnson of Wilkesboro, NC, and Hannah Walker (Alex) Fox of Taylorsville, NC; great-grandkids Knox and Avett Johnson; sisters Nita (Carl) Jordan of Bristol, VA, Dianne Ashby, of Centreville, VA, and Shirley (Larry) Pierce of Reidsville, NC; and brothers, Chrysler (Margaret) Ashby of Greensboro, NC, and Russell (Yuriko) Roten of Jefferson, NC; as well as the Testerman family, numerous nieces and nephews, and her loving caregiver Tammy Maltba of Laurel Springs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Testerman, who died in 2014 and by her siblings, Clarence Ashby, Bobbie Sue Miller, Rhumell Ball, and Sherrill Roten.
Billie loved the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, where she lived all her life. She called her cozy home, just off the parkway, her “little hut” and especially enjoyed her retirement years by gardening, feeding and watching birds, being in touch with family and her lifelong dear friends, and riding her UTV around the mountain trails. She was ever-curious, always on a search for new knowledge, and will be remembered for her warm smile, kind heart, dry wit and quick humor. She cared deeply for her family and they were never far from her thoughts.
Funeral services will be held at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel in Jefferson, NC on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the funeral service at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel. Inurnment in the Miracles Columbarium of Ashelawn Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Billie to the American Heart Association.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Testerman's arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.