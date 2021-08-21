ASHE COUNTY — On Aug. 21, around 400 cyclists wove their way through the highways and byways of Ashe County as part of the 31st Annual Blue Ridge Brutal. This year's event was organized by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, with proceeds from the Blue Ridge Brutal going towards the Ashe Advantage Project, a scholarship program for ACHS seniors.
The race began at the Ashe County Civic Center located at 962 Mt. Jefferson Road in West Jefferson and was underway by 8:00 a.m. The long distance bike race is a strenuous challenge for even the most athletic of riders, and spans distances of 56, 72 and 102 miles depending on each cyclists' preference. Each year, the Blue Ridge Brutal's three routes carries riders through some of the most beautiful scenic landscapes Ashe County has to offer, including long stretches along the spine of the famed Blue Ridge Parkway.
Participants also have the option to tack on an additional 3.4 mile challenge known as the Mount Jefferson Assault, which takes riders to the summit of nearby Mount Jefferson State Recreation Area, an elevation gain of nearly 1,476 feet.
The race attracts cyclist from all walks of life, who make the trip the the High Country to enjoy the stunning mountain vistas and the challenge brought on by the changes in elevation.
"This is my fifth time doing it, and it is just as good as every year. And I have to say for the weather this is probably one of the better years," said Ray Braquet, a cyclist from Winston-Salem who made the trip the mountains just to participate in the ride. "It's the challenge of the climbs."
Accompanying Braquet during the race was his friend Jack Busic, who was participating in the Blue Ridge Brutal for the very first time.
"We all get to experience the parkway in our own fashion, but to have a chance to do it in this way, it makes it even more special," Busic said. "The hills aren't a factor when you can look left and right and see this glorious stretch of road. It's awesome."
Of course the race itself would not have been possible without the scores of volunteers who donated their time to ensuring that each rider had a memorable, yet safe time. Working tirelessly behind the scenes, volunteers both young and old did everything from handing out water and snacks to keeping track of the race's participants via radio.
"We didn't really have an option," Chris Prange of West Jefferson's Screen Specialty Shop said jokingly when asked why he was volunteering. "Three weeks into the shop being open in August of 1990, Maude Calhoun walked through the door and asked would you guys put on a rest stop, and we've been doing it every year since."
Calhoun was the original founder of the Blue Ridge Brutal, which started three decades prior as a fundraiser for the Ashe County Civic Center. Employees of the Screen Specialty Shop have participated in the event for thirty years now and were one of several groups of volunteers handing out snacks to the scores of riders this Saturday.
Other volunteers donated their time by ensuring that the cyclist made it to the finish line safely. One such group were members of the Glendale Springs Volunteer Fire Department, who were posted on the Blue Ridge Parkway's "Lump Overlook" handing out water to thirsty riders. Parked nearby was the fire department's medical truck and emergency staff, who were eager to assist the cyclists if the need arose.
"We've always helped out from the get go," said Greg Chatham of the Glendale Springs Fire Department. "We have three firemen and one medic on site."
This year's Blue Ridge Brutal was unique, as it was the first one organized by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, who took on the responsibility of planning the event from the previous volunteer committee.
"We're excited and relieved that everything has gone very smoothly. We're grateful for the volunteers, sponsors and all of the riders that came. We're just a little overwhelmed by the support, not overwhelmed by the work or any of that, but just overwhelmed by the support and the community that has really turned out to support these folks," said Kitty Honeycutt, executive director of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. "The riders have been so appreciative. They're a very, very nice group of people, they have thanked us for holding the event. They're grateful to have a ride, and they keep thanking us for holding it. The committee who has helped for the last 30 years has been great at showing us the ropes."
Longtime volunteer Ray Podd also noted the success of this year's ride, adding that the weather was perfect and that he hopes to continue his volunteerism in the years to come.
"It's going brilliantly, I mean given the fact that this is the first time it's really been run by the chamber it's been a brilliant success," said Podd. "We've been involved with the Blue Ridge Brutal — my wife and I — for around 10 years now and we have gradually gotten involved with working out the routes, arranging the signage, etc. This is just a continuation of our yearly involvement. We've always been involved, and hopefully we'll be involved for many years to come."
According to a press release issued by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce prior to the event, around $100,000 is spent in local businesses, restaurants and stores by Brutal riders and their families each year. First time Brutal volunteer and county manager Adam Stumb touched briefly on the economic benefits of the race while working at the event this Saturday.
"This is the first time I've volunteered and been on the ground for this event," Stumb said. "I'm really impressed and excited about the number of riders, there's around 400. That's a big impact for our little economy. I saw a lot of people in town with bikes on their racks and we're glad they're up here and we hope for a good ride."
At the Ashe County Civic Center some of the first riders began making their way across the finish line around 10:30 a.m. Following the 56-mile route, both Josh Fulford of Raleigh and Daniel Duckworth of Fleetwood approached the finish line just feet from one another. However, at the last moment Fulford — who was in the lead — accidentally missed a left turn, causing him to race past the timing strip. As a result, Duckworth was the first rider to cross the finish line. Following the ride, neither one of the sportsmen would claim the first place position.
"Honestly, I think the guy in front of me would have won. He just missed the turn at the finished line. So, technically I would have been second," said Duckworth.
"I was ahead, but I made a wrong turn and that's part of it," said Fulford. Both Duckworth and Fulford are listed as completing the ride in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 39.92 seconds. Following his 56-mile journey Fulford went on to try the Mount Jefferson Assault uphill challenge.
Next to come across the finish line for the 56-mile race was Jennifer Thornton-Brooks of Boone, who not only came in third, but was the first women to complete this year's Blue Ridge Brutal.
"I feel good," said Thorton-Brooks. "It's a pretty morning, and a great group of people, an awesome event. But, I'm tired."
According to Thorton-Brooks, this was her first time participating in the Blue Ridge Brutal.
Coming first in the 72-mile ride was Jeff Brandenburg who finished the route in 3 hours, 14 minutes and 18 second, followed by Eric Stover in second and Alberto Morales in third.
Noah Niwinski of Boone carried first for the 102 mile route, finishing the race in 4 hours, 39 minutes and 9.59 seconds. Niwinski was followed across the finish line by Aaron Widman in second and Landry Bobo in third.
According to Honeycutt, next year's Blue Ridge Brutal is already in the works and is currently slated for the same weekend in 2022.
"We've already scheduled it," said Honeycutt. "We've set the date and have a save the date ticket in everybody's bag. It will be the same weekend, on Saturday."
For more information about the Blue Ridge Brutal visit blueridgebrutal.org/index.php. For more information regarding this year's ride times and stats visit raceroster.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.