Spruce Pine — Blue Ridge Parkway is announcing that the annual Overmountain Victory Celebration is going virtual for its 29th year. Starting Sept. 18, visitors can join park rangers and volunteers on the park’s website to experience videos and activities that connect them to an important moment in the southern campaign of the American Revolution.
In September of 1780, an army of patriots from the surrounding mountain region fighting for independence, passed through the mountain gaps that the parkway now traverses on their way to the Battle of King’s Mountain. These Overmountain Men, as they were called, turned the tide of the Revolutionary War with their victory there and put our nation on the road that led to our independence. Each year park staff, volunteers and visitors honor these brave men by participating in the retelling of this story at the Overmountain Victory Celebration Event.
For the past 29 years the event has been held on the grounds of the Museum of North Carolina Minerals near Spruce Pine and hosted hundreds of school children from the surrounding area as well as the public. To better serve teachers and parents who are adapting to virtual learning and for the safety of staff, volunteers, visitors and partners the event will be adapted to a virtual experience this year. All videos will be available at https://www.nps.gov/blri/learn/historyculture/overmountain-men.htm.
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of other digital tools already available to explore and learn more about the Blue Ridge Parkway including:
