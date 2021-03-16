JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners held its monthly meeting on March 15, discussing the museum of Ashe County History, a renovation coming to the library and monthly reports.
To begin the meeting, DSS Director Tracie Downer presented the monthly departmental update to the commissioners.
There are currently 51 wards that are being guarded for and the foster children area is at an all-time high at 75.
Downer encouraged that people reach out if they’re in need of subsidy and discussed the rolling waiting list.
Dr. Lee Beckworth then updated the commissioners about the Museum of Ashe County History.
“We are extremely proud of our museum,” said Beckworth. “We are constantly getting comments from visitors, tourists and others about the quality of the exhibits and the condition of the courtroom and courthouse in general.”
Beckworth discussed how the previous three years' revenue had barely covered the maintenance and upkeep of the building. As occupancy tax has been raised after the strike of COVID-19, the funds that are being brought in are helping the courthouse stay solvent.
The courtroom is Beckworth’s and the employees’ main concern as it draws visitors in. With its history, hosting the Ashe County Little Theatre and George Washington Carver, the team at the museum said they hope that it can be well kept and restored to its full ability.
“The restoration of the courtroom is like restoring a part of our past,” Beckworth said. “Not only for its historical importance, but also for its unlimited tourism value.”
The courtroom is being used as storage for artifacts and exhibits that have been donated to the museum. Beckworth wishes that the courtroom can soon be restored for showing and events.
County Librarian Suzanne Moore then presented a renovation of the library’s community room space.
According to Moore, the community space was not renovated when the entire building underwent construction in past years. Due to the age of the building, the room has had issues with heating and cooling, Moore expressed that the grant money they have received will also play a part in the renovation in addition to the help from the county.
Moore displayed images of the room and doors that have been weathered over time. In the winter, the doors can swell and shrink, being unable to lock properly. The room has been withering from the weather and humidity issues that Moore has seen.
The commissioners agreed to looking into the renovation.
To end the meeting, County Manger Adam Stumb presented the approval for the contractor for the Highway 163 convenience center site construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.