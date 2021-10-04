CRESTON — Sheriff B. Phil Howell has announced the arrest of Joseph Anthony Boccardy of Ashe County.
On Sept. 29, detectives with the Ashe County Sheriff’s office along with the NC SBI conducted an investigation at the home of Boccardy.
Upon arrival detectives located cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, large amount of marijuana and marijuana extract, scheduled pills, large amount of drug paraphernalia and items used to manufacture marijuana. All items were seized and held by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
Boccardy was not able to provide any documentation or records in which he legally manufactured and sold cannabis in conjunction with North Carolina State laws and regulations. Boccardy was transported to the Ashe County Detention Center where he was charged with violations of applicable North Carolina State Statutes.
Joseph Anthony Boccardy - Age 51 of Creston was charged with the following:
• Possession of Cocaine
• Possession of Methamphetamine
• 2 Counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
• Trafficking Marijuana by Manufacture more than 10lbs but less than 50lbs.
• Trafficking Marijuana by Possession more than 10lbs but less than 50lbs.
• Simple Possession of Schedule IV
• Possession of Drug/Marijuana Paraphernalia
• Felony Maintaining a Dwelling
Boccardys bond was set at $103,500 and he was released from the Ashe County Detention Center on September 30th, 2021 after posting bond.
For more information about the Ashe County Sheriff's Office visit www.ashesheriff.com or call (336) 846-5633.
