Bonnie Lee Blevins, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Bonnie was 94. Born in Tuckerdale, NC, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Arthur and Cora Bowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (RF) Blevins; brother, Howard Bowers; sister, Jean McClure; two grandchildren, Angela Gearhart and Jann Michael Blevins; son-in-law, Jack Holcomb; and daughters-in-law, Zella Blevins, Connie Blevins, and Lisa Blevins. Bonnie was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. She loved reading and studying the Bible. She loved spending time with family, working in her flower gardens and reading a variety of books.
Bonnie is survived by her eight children: Barry Blevins (Lansing, NC); Rainelle Holcomb (Elkton, MD); Rochelle Muir and husband, Jim (Havre de Grace, MD); Danielle Bungori and husband, Alex (Havre de Grace, MD); Rodney Blevins and wife, Marie (Aberdeen, MD); Kip Blevins (Marietta, GA); Robin Dawson and husband, Troy (Aberdeen, MD); Jann Blevins and Karen Hodges (Havre de Grace, MD); 24 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren and BlueBoy the cat.
Services were held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., and can be found via Facebook @ Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., or on the funeral home website.
Pastor Donald Smith of Antioch Baptist Church officiated. Pallbearers: Barry Blevins, Rodney Blevins, Kip Blevins, and Jann Blevins.
Interment was in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
