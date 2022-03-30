WEST JEFFERSON -- On March 30, 2022, Boondocks Brewing’s founder, Gary Brown, aka “Brewman”, announced his retirement from daily operations at Boondocks Brewing in West Jefferson. Brown also announced that Boondocks Brewing is now an employee-owned business and will join Legacy Libations Corporation’s portfolio of companies which currently include Copper Barrel Brew Haus, Copper Barrel Distillery, Doc Porter Distillery, Key City Cre8ive, and Mayberry Distillery.
“The management team that has been in place for the past 6+ years will continue to manage the Boondocks Operations. Current staff will continue to operate the daily activities of the business and will also be given unlimited opportunities for growth and movement within Legacy Libations Corp. Our wonderful loyal locals will not notice any change in the West Jefferson Boondocks Locations other than the addition of some exciting new craft spirits, cocktails, and possibly menu additions," Brown said.
Legacy Libations inked an agreement with Tanger Outlets last year to develop a Craft Spirits, Craft Beer and Craft Food focused “Outpost” at key Tanger Outlet locations along the East Coast. Boondocks Brewing will bring the experience necessary to establish operational guidelines and standards of service for the Craft Beer, Food, Guest Service and Catering at these Outpost locations. Copper Barrel Outpost is already under development at the Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock and is expected to open later this year. Additional Outpost locations in Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia are planned to be open by the end of 2023 along with locations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Daytona Beach, Florida in 2024.
Although “Brewman” is retiring from daily operations and is handing control over to Boondock’s employees, he will remain engaged and help develop strategy and growth plans for not only Boondocks, but for the other Legacy Libations family of brands.
“Our amazing team has actually been running the business for well over a year with little involvement from me, so they are well prepared for this next phase,” Brown said.
Gary also shared that “since opening Boondocks Brewing in 2012, I have made it known that my primary goal is to build a business that can someday be employee-owned and operated and is well-positioned for the future. Today, I am happy to announce that Boondocks Brewing is now in the hands of our amazing and dedicated team. Being a part of the Legacy Libations family provides our team with unlimited opportunities.”
As the Outpost model expands and other opportunities present themselves, the West Jefferson Boondocks locations will not only continue to serve Ashe County residents and visitors, West Jefferson will also become the training hub for future Legacy Libations leaders and teammates at other locations.
“I’ve known Gary and worked with several members of his team over the years, and I firmly believe this is an incredible opportunity for everyone involved. The shared values, work ethic and multitude of synergies between Boondocks and Legacy Libations will further strengthen our position in the industries we lead. I'm very proud of what the Boondocks team has accomplished over the years and couldn’t be more excited about our future together," said George Smith, President and CEO of Legacy Libations.
