WATAUGA — Boone Drugs is set to host its first vaccine clinics later this week after receiving 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Of the 600 vaccine doses, 500 will be available at a clinic at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on March 4. The rest — 100 doses — will be available at the Warrensville location in Ashe County on March 4 and 5. Boone Drugs is only taking appointments for its clinics for those in Phase 1, 2 and 3. No walkup appointments are available.
Those who want to make an appointment to get their vaccine with Boone Drugs can do so at boonedrug.com/covid-vaccine.
“Our goal in this has always been just to offer and assist in any way we possibly can,” said Corey Furman, president of Boone Drugs. “We’re going to do everything we can to help the community and the only thing that changes now is just a little bit of the logistics.”
Instead of signing up through the health department or hospital and waiting for them to contact someone, people can sign up directly for a vaccine slot through Boone Drugs as long as they are in the current phases. Boone Drug has helped AppHealthCare with vaccine administration in the past, but this is the first week it is getting its own vaccine allotment to administer.
Because the procedure of signing up for a vaccine allows anyone in the current groups to get a slot, Boone Drugs isn’t prioritizing any particular group.
“By opening that up and getting the word out to the community, the hope is that anybody that maybe was waiting, or just was kind of biding their time, can now come into Boone Drugs and we can help to vaccinate those,” Furman said. “It’s not where we’re going to prioritize one group over another group. Our job is to make sure that we get vaccines in as many of our citizens as possible in the groups that the governor is allowing.”
Boone Drugs is also looking for volunteers for its vaccine clinic at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on March 4. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church office at (828) 266-9700 or sign up on the volunteer form at boonedrug.com/vaccine-volunteer-form.
