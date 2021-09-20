WILKESBORO — MerleFest, presented by Window World, has officially come to a close, but not without a number of unforgettable collaborations, spontaneous sit-ins, and world-class performances at the much anticipated return of North Carolina’s beloved festival.
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sturgill Simpson, and Mavis Staples all brought extra MerleFest energy to the Watson Stage over the course of the weekend. MerleFest, held on the campus of Wilkes Community College, is the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, which funds scholarships, capital projects, and other educational needs.
“Once again I want to thank all of our MerleFest family—artists, volunteers, staff, and fans—for their patience and support as we worked together to put on a safe and enjoyable festival that spotlighted the very best in roots-plus music,” says Festival Director Ted Hagaman. “We’ve had a wonderful weekend and we look forward to seeing everyone’s smiling faces again in seven short months when MerleFest returns to its usual April weekend in 2022.”
One of the many highlights of the festival included Friday night's (Sept. 17) announcement of MerleFest’s 2020 & 2021 Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, which feature Boone resident Shay Martin Lovette winning first place in the 2021 General Category for their song “For Rose Marie.”
This year also saw an emotional farewell to the long-running contest itself following nearly 30 years as a festival staple. During the event, long-time contest coordinator and host, Jim Lauderdale, was honored Saturday for his over twenty years of shared expertise, enthusiasm, and engagement.
Below is a list of all of 2020's and 2021's contest winners:
2020 MerleFest’s Chris Austin Songwriting Contest
First Place Winners
Gospel/Inspirational
Mark Atkinson (Charleston, W.Va.) – “Home”
Country
Sarah Jane Nelson (Nashville, Tenn.), Kenny Foster (Nashville, Tenn.) – “Sins of the Father”
Bluegrass
Aaron Burdett (Saluda, N.C.) – “Rockefeller”
General
Jomo Edwards (Austin, Texas) – “You Need It”
2021 MerleFest’s Chris Austin Songwriting Contest
First Place Winners
Gospel/Inspirational
Daniel Davis (Bristol, Va.) – “Dear Lord”
Country
Ian Meadows (Higganum, Conn.), Dustin Meadows (Old Saybrook, Conn.) – “Trouble”
Bluegrass
Andrew Small (Floyd, Va.) – “Yesterday’s Blues”
General
Shay Martin Lovette (Boone, N.C.) – “For Rose Marie”
MerleFest will return to its usual spring weekend in 2022, April 28 to May 1. For more information, visit merlefest.org.
