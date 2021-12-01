Mr. Boyd Esten Stewart, 78, of Lansing, N.C., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday morning, November 26, 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Boyd was born on September 18, 1943 in Creston, N.C. The only child of Don Boyd and Torrence Willa Stewart. Boyd graduated from Riverview High School in 1961. After high school he worked at Sprague Electric in Warrensville, where he met the love of his life, Sue Blevins. They were married June 2, 1963 and had three daughters, Annette, Tanya and Tina.
After several years at Sprague, Boyd began driving a truck for Tom Miller Produce in West Jefferson. He drove for Tom Miller for five years when he transferred to H&W Tucking in Mt. Airy. He quickly became a head driver for H&W, driving to California and back every week for close to 40 years. Boyd received the “2 1/2 Million Mile” award for driving accident free. He also received the “Driver of the Year” award while working for H&W. Although Boyd retired from H&W Trucking, his love for driving continued as he worked as an ambulance delivery driver for Northwestern Emergency Vehicles in West Jefferson. He was such a fun loving man and never net a stranger. He loved to talk and he loved his family and friends more than anything. We are sure he is entertaining Jesus today and heaven is all laughing and having fun with Him. We will SEEZA-YA one day in Heaven.
Early in Boyd’s life he became very involved with music. He began by singing and playing guitar in church with his parents. As a young adult he developed a band known as “Boyd Stewart and the Virginia Carolina Boys”. Boyd’s band won several awards throughout NC, Virginia and TN while performing at fiddler’s conventions and other venues. His passion for music could be heard throughout Ashe County on the local radio station, WKSK. His band had their own show on WKSK every Saturday at 11:00 am from 1966-1974.
Boyd is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Torrence Stewart and his son in law, Rick Burkhart.
He is survived by his step mom Ivalean Earp Stewart of Vilas; his wife of over 58 years, Sue Blevins Stewart; three daughters, Annette Burkhart of Lansing, Tanya Hudler (David) of Jefferson, and Tina Fleming (Jason) of Creston. He is also survived by his pride and joy, his six grandchildren, Destiny Burkhart Soles (Trevor), Grayson Fleming, London Fleming, Kenadie Hudler, Rodrick Burkhart, and Kirklyn Hudler.
Boyd attended Warrensville Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2pm at Boone Family Funeral Home. Reverends Larry Shepherd and Wade Huntsinger will be officiating and burial will follow in the Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 3-5 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.
The family will accept flowers or memorials to the American Diabetes Foundation, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may give the family your condolences on our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
