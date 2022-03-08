JEFFERSON — Sheriff B. Phil Howell has announced the arrest of 49-year-old Chad Stephen Weddle of West Jefferson.
Detectives with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office have been working alongside the West Jefferson and Jefferson Police Departments in an attempt to find the person responsible for breaking into multiple locations, businesses and vending machines throughout the county.
Over the past few weeks a string of larcenies occurred at convenience centers throughout the county and businesses in West Jefferson. Employees and law enforcement discovered vending machines across the county broken into, businesses with damaged doors and important items missing from inside those locations.
On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at approximately 2 a.m., deputies with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a van matching the description of the vehicle used in the vending machine larcenies. During the course of the traffic stop deputies found drug paraphernalia, tools matching the description of stolen items from the convenience centers, and items missing from West Jefferson businesses.
The male subject driving the van was identified as Chad Stephen Weddle of West Jefferson. Weddle was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $70,000 secured bond.
“This has been an ongoing problem that has led to a lot of late nights and extra shifts from our detectives. Between our three local agencies, everyone dedicated a lot of boots on the ground to make this stop. Now it’s time for the justice system to hold them accountable,” Howell said.
Weddle was charged with seven counts of breaking coin/currency machine, seven counts of damaging a coin/currency machine, six counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts felony breaking and/or entering, one count of willful damage/ vandalism to a coin operated machine, one count of felony larceny after breaking/entering, one count of felony possession of burglary tools, one count of felony possession of stolen property from a construction site, one count of first-degree trespassing and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
