Brenda Lee Roark, 73, of Spring Branch, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Brenda was born in Ashe County, North Carolina on December 27, 1947 to the late Ferry Ronder Roark and Lena M. Gore.
Left to cherish her memories are four siblings, Louis Byrd, of Spring Branch, TX, David “Mike” Elliott of Sacramento, CA, Debra Britt and husband, Mel of Lago Vista, TX, and Justin Abell and wife, Shelly, of Magnolia, TX. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm by the Rev. Darrell Poole. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at Ashelawn.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel and Gardens was entrusted with Ms. Roark’s arrangements.
