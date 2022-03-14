Brenda Marie Lovejoy Reins, 77, of West Jefferson, N.C., died on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Reins was born in Norway, Maine on April 18, 1944 to the late Luther Neil and Iva Rose Edwards Lovejoy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Don Clinton Reins. Brenda and her husband both had a love and passion for animals.
Mrs. Reins is survived by one brother, Michael A. Lovejoy and wife, Patricia, of New Hampshire; and one nephew, William Lovejoy; as well as several special friends and neighbors.
A Memorial Service with entombment at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Columbarium will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with Mrs. Reins’ arrangements.
