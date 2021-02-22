Bruce Shepherd of Lewisville, N.C., peacefully went to be with his savior on February 17, 2021.
He was born in Jefferson, N.C., April 14, 1949 to Lillie and Grady Shepherd. At the age of 12, Bruce accepted Christ and joined the Mennonite Church. He attended Northwest Ashe High School where he was a standout multisport scholar athlete. He received both his bachelor and master’s degree in business and education from Appalachian State University and his doctorate in education from UNC-Greensboro.
After college Bruce worked at multiple institutions in the NC Community College System, spending the majority of his career at Forsyth Technical Community College. While in school at ASU, Bruce met lifelong friends as well as his wife, Pauline. Married in August 1971, they were always partners and a team. Bruce was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1980 where he volunteered with the youth, Mission trips, Sunday bible fellowship and choir. Within the community, Bruce coached youth soccer and basketball. He served as President of the athletic booster club at West Forsyth High School. There were many things that brought Bruce joy in life. At the top was spending time with family and friends, watching college sports cheering for the Tar Heels and Mountaineers, and fishing or hunting in the mountains of North Carolina. His grandchildren were truly the apple of his eye. Bruce shared his greatest accomplishments being his relationship with God, strong friendships, and helping others succeed, especially students.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Shepherd; and sister, Barbara Nichols. Surviving Bruce are his wife Pauline; son, Jonathan Shepherd (Karyn); daughter, Megan Berlinger (Bob); and his grandchildren Julia, Gabby and Zeke.
Memorial services for Bruce will be later this spring. To celebrate his life the family requests donations be directed to Forsyth Tech Cares, c/o The Forsyth Tech Foundation to help students complete their degree when hardships arise mid-program or to Calvary Baptist Church- Youth Mission Fund (134 South Peacehaven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104).
The family wishes to thank Dr. McCormack and the WFBMC Oncology teams as well as Trellis Hospice teams for their support during Bruce’s pancreatic cancer journey. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Shepherd family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
