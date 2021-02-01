ASHE COUNTY — Known for its low-water and timely bridges, Ashe County has become a center-point for mountainous and river bridges across the area.
Locals and tourists can find themselves crossing a bridge at least once a day depending on their destination, but it isn’t hard to see that some have been deteriorating over time.
Communications Officer for the Western Mountains Area David Uchiyama has expressed hoped for the reconstruction and renovations for the bridges in the county.
“The new bridges will be built to modern standards and replace bridges which have older components and weight restrictions,” said Uchiyama. “If a bridge is found to have safety issues or structural concerns, NCDOT immediately takes action.
“Depending on the severity of the issue, the department may post a weight limit on the bridge, make immediate repairs or close the bridge completely until repairs can be made. Traffic will not be allowed on a bridge that is unsafe.”
There are plans being created for later this year involving the demolishing and re-building of some of the main bridges in the county.
Coming up in May, the bridge on Hartzog Ford Road over the South Fork of the New River will be replaced. This low-water bridge was built in 1968 and has a handful of cars driving over it everyday. When rainy weather ensues, the bridge often floods, trapping people on either side of the bridge. The budget for the replacement contract is $950,000. This project was put in to play about three years ago and according to Uchiyama; it will take 12 months to complete along with the other projects.
In June, a bridge built in 1969 standing on Hampton Road over Little Horse Creek is scheduled to have a replacement worth $1.5 million. The programming for the project has been in the works for four years.
Estimating a $1.1 million budget, the bridge on Teaberry Road holding up over Big Horse Creek is set to receive a replacement contract in October, which was planned within the last two years.
Finally, to round the year out, Garvey Bridge over the North Fork of the New River, planned four years ago, is scheduled to be replaced in November for an estimated $1.8 million.
Many of these bridges are being worn out day by day as cars and trucks travel across them. With winter in full force, the bridges are taking more wear and tear through the snow and ice. Two main bridges in the county from Smethport to Warrensville have created worry throughout the community.
According to the Department of Transportation, these two bridges, built in 1949 over Buffalo Creek are not scheduled to be repaired until 2024. This major rehabilitation project is set to take a while due to planning in detail and hopes for state of the art technology. D.O.T’s main goal is to create a longer lasting and more sturdy bridge, officials said.
