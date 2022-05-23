WEST JEFFERSON — Imagination Ashe is sponsoring a new series of Saturday events for young children, Caboose Kids. This family enrichment and entertainment program will be a collaborative effort of many nonprofits and organizations in Ashe County spearheaded by Imagination Ashe.
The target group is of families with children either currently in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library or recently graduated in the last seven years. The program will be introduced and dismissed by a conductor (volunteer from the Ashe County Little Theatre) and each participating group will offer their own handouts or take-aways for the children.
These Caboose Kids programs will run every Saturday morning beginning May 28 – Aug. 13 (except the weekend of Christmas in July) from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Connie the Caboose in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson.
In case of rain, the program that Saturday will be cancelled. Tune in to WKSK 93.5 FM for these announcements.
The first event, Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m., will feature members of the Ashe County Junior Appalachian Musicians group sharing information of their instrument and allowing those in attendance to enjoy the sounds each instrument makes.
The Ashe County JAM program is coordinated by the Ashe County Arts Council and is held Monday and Thursday afternoons at the Ashe County Civic Center. Ashe JAM was one of the first JAM programs to begin after the original program in neighboring Alleghany County. The JAM Club for dedicated students performs at nursing homes, Christmas in July Festival, Arts Council Connecting Crossroads concert, and other events in the community. The Ashe JAM Band performs on behalf of the program at community events, festivals and concerts throughout the region. The group plays old time music from the Ashe County region, as well as roots Celtic music of the original settlers of the area.
To help ensure the safety of all children attending Caboose Kids, all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please contact Karen Moll, (336) 977-9111, kandr@skybest.com, for more information.
