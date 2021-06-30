July 2
BACKSTREET PARK CONCERT
Wayne Henderson & Herb Key, award winning internationally know musicians will be performing at 2nd Ave, West Jefferson at 5:30-7 p.m.
July 2
SUMMER EXHIBITION CELEBRATION
Celebrate summer and the opening of new exhibitions at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts – explore, discover and connect through the arts! This is an opportunity for art lovers to surround themselves with stunning artwork and meet the accomplished artists exhibiting in the galleries at the Turchin Center. Spend time with fellow community members who believe that art is something to be shared, cherished and celebrated. The exhibition will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Turnchin Center for the Visual Arts located at 423 W King Street in Boone.
July 3
THISTLE MEADOW WINERY
On July 3, the Thistle Meadow Winery will be hosting music by Ashley Heath. Kalman’s Bon Appetit Food Truck will also be at the event. The event will begin at 12-4 p.m. The Thistle Meadow Winery is located at 102 Thistle Meadow, Laurel Springs.
July 3
PAULA POUNDSTONE
Humorist, author and comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit. Time magazine listed her HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff, as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever. Paula Poundstone continues as a panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and is recognized in innumerable lists, documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential standup comedians of our time. The two shows will be at 5 p.m. and at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 for in-person. The show will take place at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts located at 733 Rivers St. in Boone. For more information about this event visit appsummer.org/event/paula-poundstone/.
July 3
TCPO SUMMER MUSIC
Todd Community Preservation Organization. Free Summer Music Series. The King Bees. Bring a chair or blanket. Please check website or TCPO Facebook for latest COVID restrictions and food availability. The event is from 6-8 p.m. at Cook Memorial Park in Todd. For more information visit toddnc.org/.
July 3
CAROLINA BEACH SHAG DANCE PARTY
Come dance the night away to some Carolina Beach Music at Boondocks Brew Haus. The event will take place from 7-10 p.m. at Boone Docks Brew Haus located at 302 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson.
July 4
JULY 4TH FIREWORKS SHOW
This year’s fireworks can be viewed from both the 221 side as well as Main Street in West Jefferson. High vantage point along with parking capability, made this an attractive area. We do ask that everyone please view the show from the safety of their vehicles as this property allows the viewing area to be widespread. Parking spots include Old Lowes Foods, High School, Walmart, Lowes Hardware, State Farm Ins., LifeStore, Main St.in WJ, and other spots in this area. Safety enforcements available. The show will take place from 9:30 — 10:30 p.m. Call if need — (336) 982-6185
