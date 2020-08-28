Callie Esther Jones Pennington, 110, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Margate Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Pennington was born on June 25, 1910 in Ashe County to John and Sallie Gilley Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Pennington; daughter, Opal Myers; sons, Joseph Pennington, Raymond Pennington, and Spencer Pennington; infant sons, Charlie Pennington and Albert Pennington; and all her brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Pennington enjoyed canning and helping people with their needs. She attended Clifton Baptist Church and was baptized at the age of 98.
Mrs. Penninton is survived by two sons, Walter Pennington of West Jefferson and Carlos Pennington of Yadkinville; one daughter, Maggie Moretz of West Jefferson; also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Jimmy Galgano and the Rev. Ambrose Jones. Burial will follow in the Clint Gilley Cemetery.
The body will lay in state from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 prior to the service at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Clifton Baptist Church in care of Mary Richardson, 620 Carl Eastridge Road, Warrensville, NC 28693.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Pennington's arrangements.
