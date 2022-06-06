Carol Leona Olson Day, 80, a seventeen year resident of Ashe County, NC passed away on June 1, 2022 in Weatherford, TX.
Carol was born on August 24, 1941 in Chicago, IL to the late Harry and Gunhild Olson. Carol was preceded in death by her older brother, Richard Olson. While attending Steinmetz HS in Chicago, Carol met her husband, Donald James Day, and they were married while attending the University of Illinois in August 1960. Carol and Don lived in multiple locations around the US during their 61+ year marriage. Shortly after marrying they moved to Anchorage, Alaska for Don's military service, where they adopted their son Christopher James Day in 1963. Just before Don's discharge from the U.S. Army, Carol was pregnant with her daughter when she and Christopher departed Anchorage a day before the massive Good Friday Alaskan Earthquake of April 1964, which Don thankfully survived. Carol gave birth to Jennifer Ann Day in Chicago in September 1964. Her third child, Matthew Roy Day, was born in Arlington Heights, IL in January 1971. Carol and Don raised their family while residing in Arlington Heights; West Bloomfield and Milford, MI; Wheaton and St. Charles, IL; a return to Anchorage, AK; Houston, TX; and Hudson, OH. After the kids were grown they spent time in Jacksonville, FL before finding their favorite place to live - North Carolina. Carol and Don renovated a Civil War era estate at Lake Tillery near Albemarle which they named the Pines Plantation Inn Bed and Breakfast, and lovingly operated it before retiring to Little Phoenix Mountain in Ashe County, NC in 2005.
Carol was known for her sunny demeanor, always ready with a warm smile and a hearty laugh. She was gifted at making people feel at home, which was reflected in the hospitality she demonstrated at the B&B as well as during her years of service in the Churches of the Frescoes. Throughout her years of tax preparation work, she advocated for those seeking help. Carol was very talented with arts and crafts, including quilt making, and she was a wonderful baker renowned for her Christmas butter cookies and pumpkin pies. Regardless of the frequent relocations, Carol always took every new residence and made a warm and loving home.
Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Don Day; her children Christopher Day (wife Candace), Jennifer (Day) Fondon (husband Jim), and Matthew Day (wife Lisa); her sister, Diane Olson; her grandchildren Cortland (wife Ashley) and Jessica Fondon, Sophia and Isabella Day, and Abigail and Alexander Day; her great grandson Ross Fondon; her sister-in-law Marjorie (Day) Pedersen and husband Peter Pedersen; her nephews Paul, David, Mark and Peter Pedersen, Steven Ochocki (deceased); Jeff and Keith Olson; and niece Christine (Ochocki) LoVerso and her sister-in-law Maryanne Olson
Condolences may be sent to the family via the website https://www.forevermissed.com/carol-leona-day/about . The details of a future celebration of Carol's life will be posted on this website as soon as they are finalized.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Carol's favorite charities, https://ashefoodpantry.org/
