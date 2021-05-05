Carolyn Goheen Baker was born August 20, 1942 and passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021.
Carolyn had been valiantly battling cancer when God decided it was time to bring her home. Carolyn has begun her new and eternal life joining her husband, Jerry Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Angie Baker, her son-in-law, Gino Vogelsang, her grandson, John Baker, and her great-grandson, Leon Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene Dietz Goheen. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted Monday, May 10, 202l at 12 noon at Ashe Memorial Park at the pond in Jefferson, officiated by Pastor Doug Hardin. Those attending are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing.
“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” II Cor. 5:8.
Online condolences maybe shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Baker family.
