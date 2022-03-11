JEFFERSON -- On Friday afternoon, a Jefferson man was found guilty of five class B1 felonies that included four counts of first degree rape of a child and one count of sexual offense with a child by an adult. Mario Eduardo Carrasco, 58, of Jefferson was found guilty after a five-day Superior Court trial that started on Monday, March 7 and ended on Friday, March 11.
Carrasco was arrested by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office on July 7, 2021, and held under a $1 million secured bond. Special victims detective Jennifer DeSpain was the lead investigator for the case.
After being found guilty by a jury, Judge Michael D. Duncan sentenced Carrasco to a minimum of 75 years in prison to a maximum of 105 years in prison with a credit of 254 days time served.
"A lot of manpower, a lot of hours and several interviews went into that case and we are very happy with everything that came out of it. It gives you a little more faith in the justice system when things work out like this," said Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
