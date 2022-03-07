WEST JEFFERSON -- The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce celebrated its latest member to join the chamber on Friday with a ribbon cutting honoring the Ashe County Amateur Radio Club.
Paul Raiche was elected as the club’s president at the end of 2021 and he spoke briefly to chamber members and town officials.
“It’s a great group and we are looking at doing a lot more club-level things,” he said. “By joining the chamber, we just thought it was a great way to get a little more visibility for us and some recognition for all the great things that have been done in the past.”
The Ashe County Amateur Radio Club was founded in 1984 and has played a key role in the Blue Ridge Brutal race that started in 1990. The 100-mile cycling race happens each August and sends riders across all parts of Ashe County, including areas where cell phone reception is limited or non-existent. Club volunteers travel the route and are able to communicate to others if a rider is having a mechanical problem or a medical issue. Raiche said that providing a service like that for the county is something that is very important for the club.
“Everybody here loves playing with our equipment and pushing it to the limits, not just talking to people all around the country and world but an integral part of ham radio is public service. The Brutal has been a huge event for us for a number of years,” Raiche said. “Recently we talked to Ken Sevensky who organizes the New River Marathon and we were up there testing our radio reception around that course and we are going to be helping out with that event as well. It’s another opportunity for us to provide a public service and for us to get to use our equipment.”
For more information on the club or if you would like to join, you can check them out on Facebook at Ashe County Amateur Radio Club or contact the club by email at ashecountyarc@gmail.com.
