Charles Adford Medley, better known as “Alf”, 73 of West Jefferson, N.C., died on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Hillview Health and Rehab in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Mr. Medley was born on October 15, 1947 in Ashe County, N.C., to the late Winford Thomas Medley and Connie Dairyl Woods Medley. Mr. Medley served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Medley is survived by sons, Eric (Crystal) Medley of West Jefferson, and Neal (Betty) Medley of Maryville, Tennessee; sister, Sally Patrick of West Jefferson; grandchildren, Jacob Medley, Taylor Medley, Hunter Medley, and Kara Medley; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Services for Mr. Medley will be private. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family requests no flowers please. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at ashelawn.com
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Medley’s arrangements.
