Charles “Duck” Howard Rutherford, Jr., 76, of Grassy Creek, N.C., passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Genesis-Alleghany Center.
He was born May 11, 1944 in Ashe County to Charles Howard Rutherford, Sr. and Irene Phipps Rutherford. Howard loved spending time with his grandchildren. He loved doing construction, working at Vannoy Construction before retiring. He loved kidding around and telling stories. Howard was one of a kind. Always remembered and never forgotten. Howard was a deacon of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Rutherford was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Treva Kay Rutherford.
Howard is survived by sons, Charles Rutherford and spouse, Amanda, Kevin F. Rutherford, all of Grassy Creek; two very special grandchildren, Charles “Chuck” H. Rutherford IV and Marlene M. Rutherford; special niece, Terri R. Ford of Grassy Creek; sisters, Margie Anderson of Diamond Dell, Michigan, Margaret Cox and spouse Joe of Independence, Virginia; brother, Robert Rutherford of Columbus, Mississippi; several nieces and nephews.
No service will be held. Memorials may be made to New River Fire Department (First Responders), Ashe Medics, or Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
