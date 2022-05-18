WEST JEFFERSON - Christmas in July Festival has been nominated as Finest Festival in the state as part of the 2022 Carolina’s Finest Awards, presented by Carolina Country magazine.
Carolina Country is the largest circulating publication in North Carolina, distributed monthly to 725,000 subscribers to reach more than 2.1 million total readers. Carolina's Finest winners are selected by Carolina Country readers and will be featured in the November 2022 issue.
This year’s Christmas in July Festival will kick off the festival on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 5 PM followed by an entertainment lineup, especially for the Friday evening crowd and the entertainers will take the stage on Saturday beginning at 9 AM and run continuously until the festival closes at 5 PM.
There will be an all-new food court with plenty of food options including
food trucks and some of the festival’s popular and anticipated food vendors. On Saturday, July 2 the Farmers Market will open at 8 AM offering some of Ashe County’s homegrown and handmade items. Then at 9 AM, the craft vendors will open and the Ashe County Arts Council will host activities for the kids. Christmas in July is a non-profit organization and its board of directors and committee members are unpaid volunteers.
For more information and updates on the festival, follow them on Facebook and Instagram at Christmas In July Festival or visit www.christmasinjulyfestival.com to learn more about the music lineup, food vendors, fun and festivities planned.
