Clarice Beryl Wiles Weaver, 94, of Warrensville, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Carmel Hills Assisted Living in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mrs. Weaver was born on December 25, 1926 in West Virginia to the late Hiram Gale and Gladys Osborne Wiles. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Clayton “Jack” Dwight Weaver, brother, Hiram Gale Wiles Jr. and two sisters, Blye Carroll and Leva Pinzuti.
Mrs. Weaver is survived by her children, Mitchell Weaver and wife, Hope of Greenville, SC, Sharon Weaver and husband, Rick Smith of Lewisburg, PA, Nina Wynn and husband, Richard of Charlotte, NC and Scott Weaver of Lewisburg, PA. Also surviving are two sisters, Castine Yearick of Lansing and Christine Hart of Roanoke, VA, sister-in-law, Irene Wiles of Lansing, four grandchildren, Katie Wynn, John Wynn, Autumn Weaver and Sierra Weaver and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Clarice was a member of Warrensville United Methodist Church where she was also a member of the choir and Sunday School Teacher. She had a passion for children and the Ashe County Library. Mrs. Weaver also loved to read and developed an interest in Ashe County heritage. Above all, she loved her family.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 3:00pm at Warrensville United Methodist Church by Rev. Margaret Wannamacher. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashe County Public Library; 148 Library Drive, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Weaver's arrangements.
