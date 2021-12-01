Mr. Claude Burl Miller, better known as "Burl", age 92, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Sunday morning, November 28, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held November 30, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. J.D. Walton and the Rev. Jerry Moretz officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Family Cemetery.
The family received friends November 30, 2021; prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Miller was born in Watauga County on February 21, 1929 to the late John Franklin and Josephine Proffitt Miller. Burl was a member of Blackburns Tabernacle Church. He enjoyed gardening but most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them. He will be greatly missed.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Pearl Main Miller; a grandchild, Claude Moretz, a great grandchild, Nathan Nelson; two brothers, Denver Miller and Arlie Miller; two sisters, Eyvone Miller and Lundy Trivette.
Mr. Miller is survived by: four daughters, Edith Worley (Brandon), of Todd, Linda Hopkins, of Fleetwood, Betty Moretz (Carroll), of Boone and Barbara Walton (J.D.), of Todd; six sons, Robert Miller (Barbara), of Fleetwood, Ronnie Miller (Kim), of Fleetwood, Lonnie Miller (Jennie), of Fleetwood, Larry Miller (Betty), of Fleetwood, Dennis Miller, of Fleetwood and Austin Miller, of Fleetwood; six sisters, Minnie Alice Carrier, of Claremont, Gladys Bentley, of Lenoir, Lula Faye Trivette, of Fleetwood, Gertrude Flannery, of Fleetwood, Joann Flannery (Carroll), of Fleetwood and Mary Lou Miller of Fleetwood; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, a great great grandchild; three step great grandchildren; three step great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
You may give the family your condolences on our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
