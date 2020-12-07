Mr. Clinton Bowers Elliott, better known as “C.B", 87, of Creston, N.C., passed away Saturday evening, December 5, 2020 at Margate Health & Rehab Center.
A private memorial service will be held at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow.
There will be a receiving of friends on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at Boone Family Funeral Home.
The family does request you wear a mask and to social distance.
Mr. Elliott was born in Ashe County on February 16, 1933 to the late Lester John and Daisy Gertrude Osborne Elliott. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a marketing manager for Colonial Stores and after retirement he enjoyed farming and raising Christmas trees. C.B. served as an Ashe County Commissioner. He was a faithful member of Rich Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Jesse Haynes Elliott on December 3, 2010; a brother, Everette Elliott; two sisters, Virginia Ashley and Eula Mae Dollar.
Mr. Elliott is survived by two sons, Bryce Elliott and wife, Randi, of Gainesville, GA and Allan Elliott and wife, Sharon, of Atlanta, GA; a daughter, Lori Elliott, of Denver, CO; three brothers, Norman Elliott, of Jefferson, Robert Elliott and wife, Reda, of Creston and Larry Elliott and wife, Bronda, of Jefferson; three sisters, Glenda Goodman and husband, Mack, of Todd, Barbara Sue Roland and husband, Jerry, of Warrensville and Doris Stroud and husband, John, of West Jefferson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to; Rich Hill Baptist Church, c/o Nathan Roland, 527 Carl Eastridge Road, Warrensville, NC 28693 or Brown Cemetery, c/o Robert Elliott 2586 Rich Hill Road, Creston, NC 28615.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
