LAUREL SPRINGS — For years, Josephine Reeves has kept watch over the historic John F. Shepherd Cemetery, a small burial ground which may have been lost to time without her mindful intervention. Recently, however, Reeves received a helping hand with the grave yard’s upkeep from the community following the recent destruction of the cemetery’s sign.
Overlooking a sharp S-curve off Ashe County’s Cranberry Creek Road, lies the final resting place of John F. Shepherd — a Confederate veteran who served in the 34th North Carolina Infantry — his wife and several family members. Many of whose grave are marked only by well worn stones. If not for the sign noting the cemetery’s existence, it is possible that even the most knowledgeable of locals may pass by without noticing the headstones peaking out from the top of the hill.
Despite having no relation to the Shepherds buried in the cemetery, Reeves has become somewhat of an honorary caretaker of the old burial ground. Since 1995, Reeves has worked to keep the cemetery cleared of briars and brush, had a flag pole and sign erected and worked to get some headstones restored.
Reeves said she felt it was important to preserve places such as the Shepherd plot. Reeves — now 92 — stated the importance of showing respect for our ancestors and being a good Christian.
“The cemeteries are all being neglected now and nobody cares. It’s kind when you look around in this area and see all the cemeteries with no fence and with the markers falling over and no one is caring for them. I do think it’s important to respect our ancestors and show them respect in that way because that’s the only way you can,” said Reeves. “I just want to stay in the center of God’s will, to do something to please God. You can’t be a fruit bearing Christian without doing something.”
A local keeper of memories, through the years Reeves has made many friends who have assisted her with preserving the cemetery or have dropped by her home simply to learn tidbits about their genealogy.
Most recently, friends and neighbors of Reeves have come together to fix the cemetery’s sign after it was crushed by what is suspected to be a hit-and-run driver. One of those friends is Richard “Tony” Stone, a neighbor of Reeves who has helped with the upkeep of the cemetery since he moved to the area six years ago.
“When we moved here we noticed that the American flag (at the cemetery) was a little bit tattered and my daughter and I just figured that if a flag is going to fly it needs to look good. And so we went and replaced the flag, and then we went and met Miss Josephine and found out this was one of her passions, to help the Shepherd family and keep this cemetery up for the community,” Stone said. “Anytime Ms. Josephine needs something done up here we try to come and help. We come and help her at Christmas time to decorate and put the crown on the cross, things like that. Just trying to be good neighbors and that’s what this whole thing is about.”
Sone noted that the identity of the driver, nor their intentions are not yet known.
After discovering the demolished sign, Stone put a call out of Facebook asking for assistance with repairs and organized a clean up day. According to Stone, several local businesses reached out and offered their support to the project, including Absher’s Lawn Care which offered their labor, Southern Scoops Ice Cream who donated free ice-cream and t-shirts to the family rebuilding the sign, Hardees who offered discounted biscuits, Busted Knuckle Garage who offered money for supplies, as well as a free oil change for the project’s laborers and the Parker Tie Company which donated building materials.
“We’re community-oriented, we live in the community and we try to do anything we can to support others,” said Rick Woodie of the Parker Tie Company about the contributions made to the cemetery sign project. “These folks are our customers, Ms. Josephine Reeves she’s been a customer here for many, many years. So, they’ve shown us loyalty so we try to return the favor.”
“We just wanted to help out, pay it forward,” said Caleb Bishop of Absher’s Lawn Care when asked why they were donated their time and labor.
Another business who contributed to the project was Jefferson’s The Village Florist, who donated a vase of a dozen roses to be given to Reeves for her years of dedication keeping the cemetery in shape.
“It’s amazing. It’s just so wonderful that they care so much,” said Reeves about the outpouring of support the cemetery has seen recently. “They’re fruit-bearing Christians. I didn’t know that there was anybody out there who would do that, so I’m just thrilled that they’re doing what they’re doing.”
As the repairs took place, Stone stated the importance of preserving local pieces of history such as the cemetery.
“All through my history classes I was taught that if we don’t know history then we’re doomed to repeat it. History is a great thing, and we’ve done some great things, but we’ve also made some huge mistakes. And that’s what we want to try to avoid,” Stone said. “If we know what they lived through, what they sacrificed for us, then that makes us better people. It helps us learn to not make those same mistakes. If we can preserve that and bring it to the next generation then we’ve done our job.”
Though the sign has since been repaired, Reeves noted that she has concerns for what might become of the graveyard if people don’t continue to care for it, stating that her health won’t allow her to work at the cemetery like she used to.
“I’m afraid that if Tony gets to gets to where he can’t take care of it that it will get back to the condition that it was,” Reeves said. “I wish someone would help Tony, who is a descendent of John F. Shepherd, because he’s just bending over backwards doing what he’s doing now.”
