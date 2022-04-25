ASHE COUNTY - Eight Ashe County Commissioner Candidates that are hoping to be elected to one of three seats in November answered questions on a wide variety of topics that included government accountability, affordable housing and economic challenges that many county residents have to deal with each day.
Seven Republican candidates will face off in the upcoming May primary while one Democratic candidate will appear on the ballot for the November election. Republican incumbents Todd McNeill and Chuck Olive are seeking re-election to the board. The other five Republican challengers are Mike Eldreth, Wes Greene, Mark Massey, Paula Perry and Terry Wagoner. Democrat Beth Sorrell will not face any additional primary challengers.
The Ashe Post & Times asked the same eight questions to each candidate and their responses are included here. One-stop, in-person early voting begins on April 28 and ends on May 14. Election Day will be May 17.
Questions
- Tell us a little about yourself and why you want to be an Ashe County Commissioner.
- How would you address the lack of affordable housing in Ashe County that both current and potential Ashe County residents are dealing with?
- Why do you think transparency and accountability are important for a local government to be successful?
- If someone offered a project proposal to the board of commissioners, how would you evaluate whether the project was worth funding?
- If you were able to increase funding for county programs, departments or projects, what would be your top priorities?
- How would you encourage employment and economic development in Ashe County?
- What is the biggest challenge facing Ashe County Schools and how will you work with the school board to address it?
- Being an elected official often comes with criticism from the general public. How would you handle that?
Responses
Todd McNeill
1. I grew up in the Crumpler community of Ashe County. I attended Nathans Creek and Mountain View Elementary schools then Ashe Central and Ashe County High where I was a member of the first graduating class. After high school I attended Wilkes Community College and Appalachian State University graduating with a degree in Public Relations. I now live in Grassy Creek with my wife Maggie and our five children; Henry, Libby Jean, Sarah Lane, Beau and Will. I have served in the role of commissioner since January 2018. I am proud to have been unanimously elected by my fellow commissioners as chairman for each of the last 4 years. I have been working hard to make Ashe County an even better place to live, work and raise our families; and I hope to continue with that same work ethic for the next four years. I enjoy helping people and have a genuine belief that Ashe County is the best place on earth, which is what led me to this job in the beginning!
2. The real estate market is a tough nut to crack. Local government has very little, if any, impact on the price of homes. I believe the best way for county government to tackle this challenge is to be attractive to new and expanding employers that pay good wages. Good salaries take some of the sting out of a rising mortgage or rent payments. I have been proud to support our industrial park and community college expansion projects so that our workforce is well positioned to attract new and growing businesses. It is also imperative that we maintain our very low tax rate so that citizens can keep their hard earned money for the rest of life’s necessities.
3. Good local government works best with engagement and input from citizens. In the time that I have served on the Board of Commissioners we have made great efforts to be accessible and open to everyone in Ashe County. Recently we installed new video and sound equipment for broadcasting meetings. I encourage all citizens to attend and participate in meetings. My contact information is available on the county website and I am always open to receive a call, text or email from you!
4. Having to make a choice between multiple worthy projects is one of the hardest parts of being a Commissioner. We are always being presented with opportunities to fund a wide variety of great programs and ideas. It has been my job, as Commissioner, to take an objective look at each project and determine those that will serve the most citizens and be financially sustainable into the future. It has also been my priority to support projects in all areas of the county. Every community deserves attention and support from county government.
5. Education and law enforcement have been two areas that I have voted to support with added funds during my term in office. I am currently advocating for and will vote in support of adding a fourth ambulance to serve Ashe County. With our aging population and rapidly growing 911 call volume, it is of the utmost importance that we have adequate EMS personnel and equipment to respond. Ashe Medics serves our county well and they deserve our support.
6. Four years ago I was proud to raise my hand in support of the Wilkes Community College expansion project. The new buildings are now complete and full of students! Having a well-trained workforce is the first, and most important, step towards attracting new industry to our county. We have also expanded our industrial park in Beaver Creek. Grading and utility construction are scheduled to begin any day. Upon completion we will have shovel ready sites to offer new or expanding businesses.
7. Without a doubt, the construction of the new middle school is the biggest challenge facing Ashe County Schools at the moment. County government’s biggest role in the project is to provide funding, which we have already committed to. Despite construction delays, county administration is setting aside those funds so they are in place and available when needed. I have a good, working relationship with the School Board and am committed to providing the best possible opportunities for our youth.
8. Having served in office for over four years now, I am well aware of the criticism that comes with this role. I make myself available by phone or in person to meet with folks who have concerns and I have found that a friendly handshake and listening ear can quell almost any disagreement. I am very deliberate to not get in the weeds on social media, opting instead for face-to-face interactions that form relationships and affect real change. As an elected official, it is important to remember that almost all frustration and complaints are coming from a place of genuine concern for our community, and as your commissioner it is my job to LISTEN and take action.
Chuck Olive
1. My name is Chuck Olive and I’m a sitting member of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners at this time. I came to Ashe County in 1994 when I was a member of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. I finished my career here and retired in 2014. My wife Shannon is from Todd and we have three children and four grandchildren between us who all live here in the county. I had a coworker from Wilkes County that had gotten promoted and sent to the eastern part of the state that told me about Ashe County. I came up here in January of 1994 to go skiing near Boone and I saw the sign at US 421 and NC 16 for Jefferson so I took a detour and came up this way. I spent a couple of hours riding around Jefferson and West Jefferson and realized that this was an excellent place to raise a family. I put in my transfer in October of that year and have been here ever since. I was enjoying retirement when the opportunity to fill a vacant seat on the board came up in the fall of 2020. I put my name in for consideration and was appointed. I’ve discovered that the most important part of the job is being an advocate for the people of our county. It’s our job that our citizens get the fair share of the opportunities available through the state budget and available statewide programs. The things that are being implemented now such as the US 221 construction were begun years ago. It’s our job as commissioners to make sure we have a seat at the table when the legislature is deciding on the budget. We have to be the face of the county to make sure our needs are considered. An example is the new Agriculture Center that construction will begin on this year. That is going to be funded through a line item in the state budget and not from Ashe County property taxes. I look forward to laying the groundwork for projects to come though my membership of the board.
2. That is definitely one of the most complex problems facing Ashe County and the nation as a whole. We are blessed to live in one of the most beautiful places on the planet. We also, through the efforts of Skyline telephone, have one of the best internet networks in the nation. As a result of the pandemic, the people that were only visiting for a few weeks a year now have the option of working from home and are staying here longer. As a result there is unforeseen pressure on the housing market that I don’t think anybody could have predicted. Since there is no countywide water and sewer system in place, outside of town we’ll continue to be a “one acre with well and septic tank” place. I think we need to concentrate our efforts to address housing in the city limits of our three municipalities. The addition of townhomes and condominiums in town would be the best short term solution. Our job is to work with the town boards to ensure the infrastructure is in place to attract future construction and growth.
3. Except for a few areas, all county activities are a matter of public record. Items such as the budget, meeting agendas and salaries are all available to any citizen that wants to see them. We area tasked with making sure the county’s tax dollars are spent wisely and the citizens are receiving the most return on every dollar spent. People often get frustrated when they don’t have correct information and base their opinions on rumors. I encourage anyone with a question to reach out to me through email or by phone. All our contact information is available on the county website. I always will make to time to discuss any concerns someone may have.
4. This is actually how a lot of projects begin. Citizens will come to use with a concern or need and we as commissioners should be here to address those needs and concerns. The first thing I would consider is how many people will the proposal benefit? Second, if the proposal is feasible, how can we find the funds to implement the proposal? We often will use our contacts with the state legislature or organizations like the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners or the High Country Council of Government to see if the proposal is already being implemented somewhere else in the state and what they might have used to make a proposal a reality.
5. Ashe County has about 26,000 citizens according to the latest census. In the 2021 calendar year, there were almost 29,000 calls for service including fire, EMS and law enforcement. This has put an unexpected strain on our public services. I anticipate this demand to only increase over time. We need to start planning now to accommodate this demand. We are working with the Ashe Early College and Wilkes Community College to provide fire training beginning this fall so we can continue to have a personnel pool to staff our volunteer fire departments. We’re also looking at doing the same type of program for EMS in the fall of 2023. We’re working with the Sheriff’s Department to ensure that they have the equipment and manpower they need to provide the service that people expect. As you asked in an earlier question, the housing shortage needs to be addressed. We as a board can’t control market forces but if we can help have the infrastructure in place to make building for a developer more enticing. Another project I’m excited about is the establishment of a community center at the current middle school site after the new middle school opens. We want to establish a community center for people on the west side of the county. We’re looking at making a park along the river similar to the Creeper Trail Park in Lansing. I’ve also been talking to Ashe Memorial administration to establish a clinic on site like the one in Fleetwood that will give medical access to people on that side of the county instead of traveling all the way to Jefferson or West Jefferson.
6. We’re already working in that direction. We’ve secured grants to prepare the new business park on Ray Taylor Road. We will have all the utilities in place to make the site shovel ready for potential businesses. But it doesn’t matter how ready the site is without a sustainable work force to staff a new business. We’re working with Wilkes Community College to tailor training to suit a potential employer.
7. I want to continue to work well with the school board. Our most pressing item is getting the new middle school underway. We’ve been working with the school board to secure funding which I hope will take a lot of the burden off Ashe County taxpayers. We need to continue to develop all the potential of Ashe Early College. The new facility which opened this year is our opportunity to create training programs to establish a strong work force to attract business to our county.
8. There will be times that difficult decisions have to be made and there will be times that people will disagree on these decisions. My approach is that you can never have too much information on a given topic. I understand the great trust the public puts in me as a commissioner to do the most good for as many people as possible. Criticism comes with the job and I understood that when I started. I’ve always sought opinions on decisions and I’m not afraid to ask when I may not understand something or have all the available information.
Mike Eldreth
1. My name is Mike Eldreth and i am a lifelong resident of Ashe County and am married to Dianne Eldreth, who is a member of the Ashe County Board of Education. We have three children, one grandchild, and eight ninths of another grandchild on the way. After attending Northwest Ashe High School, I earned a BS in Education from Appalachian State University. I coached and taught in Ashe County public schools for 35 years before retiring in 2010. I am and have been the president of the Ashe County Youth Soccer league for the past 31 years. I also founded the Mighty Mite Basketball League where we stressed fundamentals and helped establish the Wee Wolves at Mountain View. I am a member of the Ashe County Farmers Market and have served on the Board of Directors. I am running for Commissioner because I think it is my civic duty to give back to the community that has been so good to me. I would like to help keep Ashe County as the best place to live and raise children. Who else would know Ashe County and its people better than someone born and raised here? While I know we need to make sure that Ashe County provides opportunities for growth, we need to keep the values of family and a community working together to help each other.
2. With inflation on the rise and lumber prices at an all time high, it will be extremely difficult to have affordable housing until these things change. Ashe County is a victim of its success in encouraging tourism as this has caused real estate and housing to rise beyond most young people’s income. The bidding approach that allows the highest bidder to raise the price of property over the asking price is adding to the problem. In the meantime, the county government needs to seek opportunities through grants and other incentives, aimed at starter homes, lower rent apartments, and rent-to-buy options. The new apartments that are planned to be built at the old Lowe’s Foods is a step in the right direction.
3. I think the people of Ashe County should know how their tax money is being spent. There should be no hidden agendas in any government body. Tax money should be spent wisely and should benefit the majority of our residents. Recording meetings is one way that the residents who cannot attend meetings can keep up with discussions, issues, and decisions.
4. Of course, everyone thinks their project is the best one. I think each project should be researched completely – looking at whether the return to Ashe County residents is worth the amount of money we would need to invest in the project. Ashe County needs a vision – an overarching plan developed with input from all stakeholders that would guide future projects. How do you know where you are going without a road map? That’s not to say that we couldn’t leave room for innovative ideas, but we still need to know what projects are important to ensure we continue to keep Ashe County “the best little corner of North Carolina”.
5. One top priority would be more affordable day care. Right now the waiting lists for our few childcare centers are years long. We need more affordable housing before we can begin to entice new job opportunities to help our residents and young adults stay in Ashe County. We need an updated recreational facility that would include an Olympic size pool and a new soccer facility and would encourage recreational activities that are life long.
6. Ashe County, right now, has 626 part-time jobs available. But, housing costs have raised 17.7% in Ashe over the last year. The median cost of a house is $329,9K for a three-bedroom house with rent over $1000 a month. I don't even mention apartments because I could not even find any for rent. My question is,” How does someone working part-time afford housing —even if it were available?” This doesn’t include food, utilities or Medicare care (that is not included with a part-time job). We need to train our work force in skilled labor jobs such as masonry, plumbing, and electricity. Have you tried to hire a plumber or electrician lately? The wait is long because of the lack of skilled labor in these areas. I know many contractors who subcontract these jobs from outside Ashe County. Let’s help Ashe County High School and Wilkes Community College strengthen work ready training where our residents can find full time jobs that let them come closer to paying the cost of living. I think drawing new industry to Ashe County is going to be difficult at best without some major incentives; it’s hard for us to compete with transportation and population advantages below the mountain. The industrial park is a step in the right direction, but we need to look at how we can use our resources to entice more business and revenue. Tax incentives would be another step. Let’s use our scenery, fishing, canoeing and hiking to create opportunities for smaller, community owned businesses. Let’s make sure that our broadband and other technical resources provide opportunities for residents to work at home with companies based in large cities. Let's help provide the resources to help our schools explore careers that fit today’s economy and not the idea that everyone has to have a four-year degree. I think we can see economic growth and improve employment opportunities without losing the very things that make Ashe a great place to live.
7. I assure you, my wife, Dianne, keeps me up-to-date with education in Ashe County. I think the biggest challenge is how to keep employees in Ashe County Schools. Our non-certified employees, custodians, bus drivers, office staff, and assistants have not had a raise since 2008. Surrounding school systems have higher pay and bigger bonuses. Our employees, including teachers, often have to take second jobs to make it. I know of one bus driver that works at Walmart after he delivers the students to school. He makes more an hour starting there than after nine years of driving our children to school. We have had some amazing folks that really care about our kids working in Ashe County and need to keep them working. The school system has a new pay scale that would help this, but it has to be funded by the county. North Carolina has mandated several programs but has not given the money to carry out those programs, let alone this new scale. The Commissioners, the Board of Education, and all other agencies of Ashe need to work together for the good of all Ashe County students. We should all be in this together.
8. Working and coaching for 35 years often came with criticism so I know not everyone is going to be happy with every decision made. I think I should respect all ideas and input on issues, do my research, and make decisions based on what is best for the majority of our people. I would just hope that the ones who don’t agree would do so respectfully.
Wes Greene
1. I believe that I have the skills, experience, and willingness to listen and work together with my fellow citizens in protecting and advancing Ashe County as an incredible place to live, work and play. During my 37-year career in the fire service, I was fortunate to have served in the capacity of fire chief in two municipalities and in my home town volunteer fire department. Upon retiring from the fire service, I started with the National Park Service on the Blue Ridge Parkway. For 7 years I served in the capacity of occupational safety and health manager with additional duties of structural fire coordinator, facility inspector, and safety instructor for the Park Service. Since retiring, I have become a member of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, a graduate of Ashe Leadership, I participate on the Members Advisory Council for Blue Ridge Energy, and a member of the Ashe County Rotary Club. During those 44 years of public service, I sought out numerous opportunities to be engaged in community activities where I thought I could make an impact in developing collaborative efforts to accomplish goals that would have a positive impact on local communities. I think we are better when we work together in a civil manner. I feel that I can contribute in a positive way if elected to serve the citizens of Ashe County. I believe in being fiscally responsible, while protecting our taxpayers by carefully evaluating budget requests that are consistent with the level of service which the taxpayers are willing to pay. I think we should recruit quality corporate citizens that enhance the property tax base and offer meaningful employment opportunities. I want to support all our county departments to ensure quality services are being delivered to all citizens of Ashe County and they have the tools to do so.
2. During my career, I was often tasked with defining community problems and their root cause. As with this challenge, a tried-and-true method of defining this problem starts with collaborating with community stakeholders to identify the issues that contribute to the lack of affordable housing, arriving at conclusions which define a path to correct the problem, and then initiating a plan of action. As a county commissioner, what role the county plays in the process should be addressed to streamline any plan review, permitting, inspections, and/or obtaining certificates of occupancy. This would apply to all new or existing projects and would help entice new construction, both commercial and residential, single and multi-family dwellings. Once a streamlined process is in place to educate and inform the public, initiate a “builder and developers’ summit” to recruit projects for affordable housing.
3. In order for a unit of local government to operate as a good and just government, it must have the trust of the citizens it serves. Transparency is a basic component of a local government and allows for the citizens to know about the activities, decisions, conducting public business, and allocation of taxpayer's dollars. Too much secrecy can lead to abuse of power and a lack of accountability. Being open and transparent builds trust, confidence, and integrity between the Board and the citizens. Once the trust is lost, it could become years before trust is reestablished. Making information quick and easy to find will go a long way to maintain trust and confidence in local government.
4. When any project is presented to the Board for consideration my first questions will be how will it improve Ashe County and what will the tax burden be both now and into the future. Why will it be for the betterment of Ashe County and how will it positively affect the citizens without a tax burden on the citizens? What are the goals of the project and the objectives to obtain those goals? How will we be able to measure the outcome, is it attainable, is it relevant and can it be completed in a timely manner? Has this project been proposed in other locations and what was its success? Allocation of tax dollars towards any project demands thorough review and due diligence.
5. Service delivery is not only an important function of county responsibilities but is one that taxpayers should expect a level that is second to none. In delivering services, I would want to review the county functions that assure the basic needs of the citizens are being met such as “food, water, warmth, and rest” as well as “safety and security”. Any department responsible for delivering these services and are lacking in any respect that is below par should be given first consideration for any increase in budget allocations, if needed, and not due to poor performance, lack of personnel due to unfilled positions or equipment needs. Affordable housing and child care facilities rank among the highest of concerns from discussions I have had with citizens that would warrant a close review of what type of funding in which department would be needed to address those topics.
6. Economic development includes any initiatives that improve infrastructure, enhance our education system, better our public safety, improve parks, and foster ways that incentivize and attract new businesses and jobs. Ashe County has a unique set of attributes that brings many tourists to our county to the amazing amount of over $80 million dollars in the last year. Another huge attribute is fiber optic service to our county. I believe in recruiting the businesses that are right for Ashe County and want to be in Ashe County. Seeking out those businesses go beyond just waiting for them to come to us. Visiting and recruiting potential clients, showcasing our new industrial business park and boasting how Ashe County is a special place to live, work, and play will produce dividends that increase our tax base and create new jobs.
7. Education is not a line item in a school board budget- it’s the only item. The school board represents the community’s voice in public education and sets the standard for achievement in the school district. It’s the responsibility of the Board of Commissioners to fund the local portion of the Ashe County School system to ensure the taxpayers get the most for their tax dollars in order for the Board of Education to achieve performance standards. Supporting the school system with current and future capital projects will always be challenging when allocating tax dollars for such long-term investments. But most importantly, lending support to ensure we are producing a quality, well-educated student upon graduation is first on any strategic plan. And, to achieve producing a well-rounded individual upon graduation, is the recruitment and retention of the most qualified instructors AND staff when producing our future members of society.
8. Throughout my career, I have served in various capacities of leadership in local and state positions. That also involved making policy decisions that caused change. Along with that comes differences of opinion. I have always welcomed a healthy and civil discussion of any decision I have made or been part of, and have accepted that sometimes philosophies in reaching decisions are just different. All the facts must be verified for disclosure when legally possible so all affected parties are fully aware of the circumstances surrounding the issue. Not all of my decisions were always popular but were always in the best interest and well-intended with positive outcomes for the taxpayer.
Mark Massey
1. My name is Mark Anthony Massey. I am a native of Ashe County and a 1985 graduate of Ashe Central High School. After graduation, I enlisted in and served 27 years in the United States Marine Corps from 10/28/1985 until my retirement on 10/31/2012. I am a combat veteran of the Iraq War, serving three combat tours and achieving the highest rank for the enlisted force of Marines as a Sergeant Major/E9. I am a 2016 graduate of Columbia Southern University at Orange Beach, Alabama receiving a Bachelors/Science Degree in Business Administration and Management. I was born and raised in Lansing, North Carolina by Kenneth and the late Stella Massey. I enjoyed the country life growing up in Ashe County and after my service, I returned home in 2015. I am a member of Welcome Baptist Church in Crumpler, North Carolina. I want to be a county commissioner, because I have the experience working with people to do some real good for the people of Ashe County. I am one who will always ask the hard question and be upfront with those who want to do business in and with Ashe County. If it is good for the people of Ashe County, it is good for me. If it is NOT good for Ashe County, I will vote NO every time. I believe in the Constitution as written, as well a Constitutional Government. I believe that candidates are elected by the people, for the people and to conduct the people’s business at the will of the people. If it contains any language other than that, I am certainly not on board with it.
2. As a candidate for commissioner of Ashe County, I feel that the lack of industry and higher paying jobs in Ashe County is our first problem. Rentals here in the county are rare. The housing market is overpriced for the consumer that earns an hourly wage here in the county. GE, AEV, United Chemi-con and Leviton are the heavy hitters as far as employment goes here in Ashe. The hourly wage and monthly income for a home in Ashe County these days is most unattainable by the average citizen in Ashe. We must change this for our people to thrive in this housing market. We need to give incentives to builders in the local population to build homes that the average person can afford. As of 2021 the median household income was $43,962 and per capita income was $25,282. High paying jobs for our citizens is the only answer. The monies that are coming from the federal government to assist in this ongoing problem, has a leak somewhere between the Federal, State and Local government. I intend to exploit that and fix that as a commissioner. Our citizens deserve better than that. Bring in good paying jobs and put people to work to be able to afford and build a home of their own and the housing problem can be solved. Our youth in the high schools need to have an opportunity to learn a trade just as we did when I was in school. Not everyone can go to college and not everyone can qualify or make it in the Military. Our children need a career choice beginning in their freshman year and continuing through graduation. Let our high schools train and qualify our students/future employees in the school setting so that when they graduate, they can go to work here in our hometown rather than having to leave family and loved ones to find work somewhere else. Some of the best Carpenters, Mechanics, Welders and Plumbers to name a few careers, came from my peers in our school system from my days in the Ashe County School System. These people love their work and will work hard to get homes and apartments built for our citizens to dwell in because they love their hometown, and they want to contribute to their community.
3. Transparency and accountability have been absent for decades in our government at the Federal, State and Local levels. Everything the government does needs to be public knowledge unless for sensitive reasons, otherwise it would seem that an official or those officials have something to hide. The taxpayer dollars are being spent, so be upfront with the people who elect you to an office. It is their will that put you there, so why not be up front and give the good with the bad when they ask you a question. Sugar coating problem is only kicking the can further down the road knowing it will have to be dealt with eventually. As a United States Marine, you can surely bet that my feet as well as my fellow Marine’s feet were always held to the fire and to account for our mistakes, shortcomings as well as our successes.
4. A project proposal always comes with a lot of promises, fancy wording and should be for the betterment of the community. If elected as your commissioner, the person or persons presenting their project will have to be well prepared. Cost, longevity, having local companies complete the work for the project, length of the project, location of the project and the benefit to the local community will always be the forefront in my mind. I am not one for spending taxpayer dollars on something that never becomes reality. I feel that a project manager must come to the table with all I’s dotted and T’s crossed. If not, he or she is going to have a hard time convincing me to support that project. I will not budge on wasting taxpayer dollars on projects that are never completed, or that do not benefit Ashe County and its people. In the past we have allocated and paid taxpayer monies for projects that never seen the first pencil struck to paper or the first shovel in the ground. That is dead on arrival with me. Our citizens and communities certainly deserve better than that. Once a project is approved, I will need to see the whole plan, blueprints, and monies expected up front before any money is approved. In other words, you do not hand someone $1.6 million dollars and say go draw up blueprints for the Middle School and then receive nothing in return. That is an absolute waste of taxpayer dollars as well as misappropriations of public funds with no one being held to account.
5. Primarily, we need to train our youth for the workforce. Because of leaning more toward tourism in recent decades, we have failed the industry that existed before. Because we lack the curriculum or the ability teach, train, and certify students in our high school for work after schooling, we have failed that generation and generations to come. We need to give incentives to our schools to train and certify our youth in a career field before graduating high school. Something like an apprenticeship program that accumulates documented hours of training and work toward a journeyman status or thereabouts. Nothing is impossible and everything is possible. Secondly, we must have no child in our school system that goes without food other than what they receive in the school setting. We need a program that makes parents responsible for the development of their children. It is not the school system’s job. We have too many that go without that we could help if we as a county get involved. I feel this starts with the Commissioners and the School Board. And finally, we need a program to help our citizens who abuse prescription drugs daily and especially with children in the home. We need an outreach program that can assist these families, NOT give them a free pass. Steady employment and an opportunity to have a job to earn a decent living can set any person on the path to success. Nothing is free and everything should be earned. We must replace the will of the people to rely on the government for their primary source of income. Our nation deserves better than this and it starts at the local level.
6. As a Commissioner I would bring up for a vote, incentives for businesses who move here and employ the good people of Ashe County. Those businesses could get a tax break for bringing their business to Ashe County for the few years and in turn our citizens could thrive on a good paying job and make a home for the family they want to have and build on. Increase funding for Career Center opportunities at the high school level. An incoming freshmen could certainly have a plan and a tool to use for employment after graduating in four years. It happened when I was a student here and it can happen now. Made in the USA means we need good paying manufacturing jobs here is Ashe County. Imagine if Leviton, AEV, United Chemi-Con and GE could bring on more employees, meet the shortfalls due to present inflation, raise pay to meet the needs for folks to earn a good living without having to live from paycheck to paycheck and maintain quality paying jobs for the citizens of Ashe County. We could certainly crush the current 4.2% unemployment rate that our county currently has. Imagine bringing other companies here to open manufacturing plants so that we can be proud of making products on American Soil rather than on the soil of our enemy nations. This will certainly be something I will push for if elected as Commissioner for Ashe County.
7. Our biggest problem for Ashe County Schools is that the Ashe County taxpayer has been on the hook in the past for $1.6 million dollars for blueprints for the Middle School that never came to fruition. That is unsatisfactory and extremely poor management at the School Board Level, the Commissioners of Ashe County, and a blow to the Ashe County taxpayer in the form of more monies from landowners in the form of taxes. Now I am hearing from folks that I speak with that we may see if we have not already, yet another .04 cents on the dollar for the Middle School to the tune of over $60,000,000 dollars that will fall on the backs of our taxpayers. I get it, sometimes we need to raise taxes, but we need to spend money wisely, efficiently, and be accountable for the monies we allocate and hold accountable those who take our taxpayer dollars for work to be started and completed. I am not a fan at all for raising taxes on the county property owners because of the failed attempt in the past for the new Middle School. I believe in being fiscally conservative, accountability, integrity and being forthright to the taxpayer. Otherwise, I have failed those who may have elected me to the office of Commissioner.
8. In my past, serving as a Untied States Marine for 27 years, I have always been held to account by my peers. I can take constructive criticism but will not accept disrespect or hatefulness. I am human like anyone else and welcome questions from the public on their concerns for our county business conducted on a weekly, monthly, and yearly basis. I will always try to have the answer and if not, I will surely get back with that person with the answer to their concern. Again, elected officials work for the people, to serve at the will of the people and that is certainly what I intend to do as one of your five County Commissioners, if elected. And finally, thank you to the Ashe County Post and Times for allowing me this opportunity to let my voice be heard on the things that matter to me and my family. Now on to May 17, 2022.
Paula Perry
1. I am Paula Roark Perry, married to Lamon Perry and we reside in the Buffalo Community of West Jefferson. We have two sons, Kelly Joe who graduated from Ashe Central, and Jared who graduated from Northwest. I was the owner of Guardian Insurance Agency, which I started in 1996 and sold in 2021 when I retired. I have been a licensed insurance agent since 1980 and enjoyed working with people and getting to know them and serving them. I was appointed to the BROC Board (Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission) when I was an Ashe County Commissioner (2016-2020). I currently serve as the secretary on the board for Ashe, Alleghany, and Wilkes. I love our county and have a passion for working with others to help keep taxes down and to make it an affordable place to raise a family. I was honored to serve as Ashe County Commissioner in the past and would be honored to serve again.
2. The affordable housing problem is not an easy task. Look at requirements for lot size for building, what restrictions are on the manufactured homes, multi-family (duplex) homes, and apartment buildings. I would check to see what programs might be available to help the potential builders, owners of buildings that can be converted into apartment rentals, and what the funding requires. Habitat for Humanity may be a source for home buyers and a program that the county government can converse with.
3. I think it is very important. I know that the budget meetings that take place in June are open to the public. That is a very good time for anyone interested to come and see exactly what is done to set up the yearly budget. The website and live streaming of the commissioner meetings are an important way to review what is happening. If someone has any questions, they can come to the meeting and state their concern or contact the administration department.
4. I would look at the purpose of the proposal, who it benefits, and will it have a long-term effect. When looking at the cost would it be fully on the county or be partially funded by other means? We would need to evaluate all the pros and cons of the proposal, for it would need to be in the best interest of the county.
5. It would be tough to say on this without reviewing the budget, but I feel that there are needs in helping with the Veterans programs and the children’s programs. In being a commissioner, you are presented with many requests, which you would need to review and sort out, but just because something cannot be funded at the time does not mean that it isn’t important.
6. The county has the industrial park and has purchased more land to have site-ready locations for economic development. In having the economic growth, there would be more employment opportunities for careers. I would encourage individuals to look at the employment field that is available as a career and not just as a job. Growth comes from creating a career and knowing that one can provide for their family and grow with the company. Ashe County is the greatest place to live and raise a family.
7. We all need to be more aware of what is creeping into the educational programs that they want taught to our children. I will work with the school board in any way that I can to help stop the challenges that the administration and teachers are facing that are not beneficial to the students. The children are the future of the county and not just the responsibility of the school system.
8. The public is welcome to contact any of the commissioners in regard to the actions that might take place. I would try to be understanding if they are in disagreement and would like for them to be clear with me what they do not like about the action that was or will be taken. If it is something that needs to be corrected or clarified, I would certainly do that.
Beth Sorrell
1. I’ve been driven to serve my community since I was in college at Appalachian State in the 90s where I began volunteering to help others while also learning valuable skills. I studied anthropology and sustainable agriculture, which led me to serve in the Peace Corps in East Africa. After that, I went to graduate school for public health and spent some time in Ethiopia doing community health education. Although I love traveling and living among other cultures, I’ve always been drawn back at my roots in the Appalachian Mountains. For the past 18 years, I’ve worked for Wilkes Community College teaching in the Basic Skill department. The primary duty of County Commissioners is approving a budget that spends your tax dollars wisely with a focus on helping our citizens fulfill their basic needs of affordable housing, food, and healthcare, in addition to education and recreation. I also want to see our county put a greater focus on preserving our natural and cultural heritage.
2. Through my work with Ashe County Habitat for Humanity, I’ve witnessed the urgent and enormous need for decent, affordable housing in Ashe County. I’ve also learned about the many programs and grants available to communities like ours that we can utilize to develop more affordable housing options for our residents. As commissioner, I will look at successful programs in other rural counties with similar demographics and learn how to adapt those ideas to serve our county. Additionally, there are many houses in the county that are either abandoned or being used for short-term vacation rentals. I think there are things we can do to incentivize property owners to provide long-term rather than short rentals and come up with ways to rehab and use abandoned houses.
3. Ashe County has seen first-hand what happens when our elected officials don’t practice transparency, which is why it’s so important for both parties to be represented on the county commission. Government is for the people and by the people and everyone deserves to know what their elected officials are up to and how they are spending our tax dollars. Transparency and accountability are necessary for building trust and for creating a safe environment for everyone to express their opinions and exercise their rights. When transparency and accountability are missing, people get hurt, money is wasted, and our entire community suffers.
4. I would seek to understand the environmental, cultural and economic impacts of the project in the short term as well as the long term. I would ask for a cost benefit analysis and I would seek community input and listen to perspectives from those who would be affected by the project before deciding whether to support it.
5. One priority would be to increase funding for our environmental services to protect the resources we have, enforce those protections and educate the community on how to take care of our land and water. I’ve seen too many unregulated construction and deforestation sites causing severe erosion and land degradation, which in turn, damages our rivers and leads to serious negative environmental and economic impacts. We must invest in our land to protect it for future generations and to grow our outdoor economy. I would also increase funding to support local agriculture and sustainable farming initiatives. This would also serve to create more jobs and support a healthier community.
6. We can learn from neighboring counties about innovative ways to grow our outdoor economy without sacrificing our quality of life. We should utilize our rich natural and cultural resources to invigorate the community and insprire healthy and sustainable improvements in the lives of the people of Ashe County. These local resources can be used to create good jobs and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation leading to healthier communities and reduced health care costs while preserving our local culture. I will also work to grow existing partnerships with the community college and local businesses to create more apprenticeship and training programs, focusing on local agriculture and innovative economic opportunities.
7. Our schools should be a top priority for the Commission and parents and students shouldn’t have to hold bake sales to pay for school supplies. Teachers and school staff are working on the front lines with the young people who are going to lead this country in the future, and they should get the support and respect that they deserve. We also need to work with the school board to provide quality afterschool care and summertime programs that keep our children engaged, stimulated and active. I also see a need for more apprenticeship opportunities with our high school and local businesses to provide more options for our young people who want to live and work in the county.
8. We need to be capable of listening to our constituents with compassion and open minds, even when we don’t agree. I will strive to understand where the criticism is coming from and use it constructively in my work serving the people of Ashe County.
Terry Wagoner
1. My name is Terry D. Wagoner and I would like to represent you as county commissioner. I live in the Glendale Springs area of Ashe County. I am married to Glenda Miller Wagoner. We live on the Boggs Rd. First, and foremost I am a Christian in word and deed. I also am a conservative Constitutionalist. Also, I back the blue and all law enforcement. My goal is to make sure "we the people" are able to have a say in what goes on in Ashe County.
2. Housing has become a major problem here in Ashe County. We could possibly look at helping build some more apartment buildings to alleviate some of the hardship so many people are having. As a commissioner, I would seek out every avenue that could be found, to ensure this problem could be addressed.
3. It is never acceptable for someone to conceal any deal that concerns "we the people". Backroom and secret deals are against all that we, as commissioners should be held accountable for. This kind of thing would cause mistrust in the office as well as damage the county. Any and all decisions should be public knowledge to show that we are working for everyone to be glad they live here in beautiful Ashe County.
4. First, i would consider what potential this project would have to benefit the county. Next, what would be involved to see this project to completion? The Bible says count the cost before you begin. Then, it would be good to find out from all that present this project, what the long-range effect might have on the county as a whole.
5. There are several county programs that deserve all the help we can afford to give to them. I know we need a safe county, and there I support "back the blue". Also, when we think along those lines we need never forget our fire and rescue squads. If you have a house fire, and I have before, you know the value of those guys and gals first hand. As we all know our children are our future, these programs must receive any help we can give. Veterans and senior citizens are a group often overlooked.
6. A good job is a main reason for success for everyone. We need to reach out to any company that shows interest in putting their company in Ashe County. We need more companies like GE and United Chemi-Con to locate here in our area. As your next commissioner I would like to look at every opportunity that becomes available.
7. Our biggest challenge is to keep the federal government from teaching our children garbage like CRT. We need to teach our children what will help them to be able to compete with any school, whether in the USA or any other country. Every subject should offer them the knowledge that ensures they will be able to succeed after graduation.
8. I realize that i will not please everyone. I also believe with criticism comes the opportunity to improve upon myself. With the help of God I will be able to not only better myself but Ashe County as well. Pray for me as I strive to help 'we the people' flourish and grow in the time ahead.
