The next meeting for the Ashe County Board of Commissioners will be held on Jan. 6 at 9 am in the Commission Meeting room of Ashe County Courthouse.
The meeting will begin promptly at 9 am with an opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the approval of minutes and the adoption of the agenda.
The room will then be open to public comment before the morning’s presentations
Presentations will take place in the following order:
Emergency Management Coordinator, Patty Gambill of the Pond Mountain Ambulance Franchise Ordinance with the Second Reading
County Manager Adam Stumb with the Boundary Lien Agreement
Amanda Roten, Director of Ashe County Transportation Authority with the Rural Operating Assistance Program Application Approval
After the presentations, there will be a general session which will include the resolution, which is the 100th Anniversary of Passage of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution and Founding of the League of Women Voters.
This general session will also include information about the announcement of meetings that occur on a holiday in 2020.
The general session will be followed by commissioners’ comments, announcements and a work session to discuss property acquisition for the industrial park site before the meeting’s adjournment.
