ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that will allow for loan documents to be prepared for the county to begin developing the 41.8-acre tract of land off of Ray Taylor Road across from GE Aviation.
Ashe County Economic Development Director Cathy Barr presented the resolution to the commissioners for the development plan that will cost approximately $1.7 million that includes an additional $300,000 in contingency money to assure the project will be funded in its entirety. The majority of the project (73%) will be paid for through three grants that were awarded to the county. A Golden Leaf grant will cover $500,000 of the project while a Blue Ridge Energy’s Rural Economic Development Loan Grant will cover $438,024 and a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission will cover $300,000 of the cost. The remaining balance that the county will pay is $461,776.75.
Vannoy Construction was awarded the project after placing the only bid for the contract at $1,399,800.75.
“What we have once we develop this industrial park, we will have grading, we are going to have infrastructure, we are going to have running water, sewer, electricity and power. We are basically going to have shovel-ready sites,” Barr said. “Right now we really don’t have something we can advertise for someone to come here and have a lot to build a building.”
According to Barr, the commissioners voting to approve the resolution puts the loan process in action and the commissioners will then see the final loan documents before the loan is executed. The loan will be a zero interest loan over the period of 10 years.
The land was purchased by the county in August of 2020 with the hopes of bringing in a large number of jobs to the county. An economic impact analysis created for Ashe County by Creative EDC estimates that the industrial park can create 322 direct jobs and potentially attract five new companies. The total output from businesses in the county would increase by $202 million and the County’s tax base would increase by $162,868.95 annually.
Commissioners also approved the reinstatement of sick leave for two former Ashe County Sheriff’s Office employees that have since been rehired, as well as $2,100 bonuses for Ashe County Cooperative Extension employees paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act. ARP funds will be used to pay $28,000 for tree removal and stump grinding on property at the Ashe Sharing Center after commissioners voted to approve that use of funds.
The county received a grant for $15,000 from the Department of Environmental Quality for the removal of abandoned manufactured homes. Stephen Wright with the county planning department spoke at the meeting about the grant and said that they had initially asked for $9,000 to cover some of the costs to demolish six manufactured homes in the county. The county ended up receiving an additional $6,000.
“We’ve heard back from a dozen or so that would like to have their homes removed if the grant goes through,” Wright said.
The demolition of the homes have to be done with the permission of the owner.
