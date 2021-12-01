WATAUGA — The NC Community College System is extending the Longleaf Commitment Grant to 2020 high school graduates.
The grants, previously only available to 2021 graduates, provide between $700 and $2,800 to cover the cost of tuition and fees for up to two years at any community college in the state.
“Our thought is that a student could attend a community college for two years at a fraction of the cost,” Thomas Stith, president of the North Carolina Community College System said.
Around 11,000 students participated in the grant program when it was first initiated by Governor Cooper in May. Stith said the numbers were encouraging and reflect a state-wide uptick in enrollment to community colleges as opposed to four-year universities.
“(The grant) allows students to pursue their higher education within the community college system, in a very affordable manner,” Stith said. “And that’s really the hallmark of the community college system.”
The Longleaf Commitment Grant makes a significant difference in avoiding additional debt for students. Because it is a grant and not a loan, students needn’t worry about repayment.
For students living in rural North Carolina and students from low-income backgrounds, the grant can mitigate the financial burden of a higher education altogether.
“This grant ensures that every one of our graduates has access to a free, high-quality education without having to leave home,” Watauga County Schools superintendent Scott Elliot said.
Watauga County Schools currently offers several free community college classes to high school students through Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.
“This is the logical next step in connecting our students to their long-term goals.” Elliot said.
To find out more about the Longleaf Commitment Grant visit https://yourhireeducation.com/tuitionfree/.
