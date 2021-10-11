JEFFERSON — "Just a little after 11" on Saturday, Oct. 9, a crowd gathered on the grounds of the Museum of Ashe County History to honor the legacy of beloved community member Gary Poe.
The event featured live music, community speakers and the dedication of the museum's outdoor stage in Poe's honor.
"This is one of the best turnouts and one of the best events we've had. I think it's just a testament to what people think of Gary Poe," said Lee Beckworth, president of the Museum of Ashe County History. "We were really pleased with the turnout, the individuals who came and thankful for everybody who participated."
Poe, who passed away on July 21, was a former Ashe County educator, host of WKSK’s famed Ole Time and Bluegrass Music Show and historian who dedicated much of his free time to giving back to the community.
The day's program included musical performances by the Poison Branch String Band, Wayne Henderson, Herb Key and Randy Greer, as well as speeches by several Ashe County officials who recalled Poe's many contributions to Ashe County.
Speakers included Josh Beckworth of the Ashe County Historical Society, West Jefferson Mayor Tom Hartman, former Arts Council director and friend Jane Lonon, museum board members Lee Beckworth and Lonnie Jones, and county commissioners Jerry Powers and Todd McNeill who declared Saturday, Oct. 9, as Gary Poe Day. Other elected officials present at the event included West Jefferson aldermen John K. Reeves and Stephen Shoemaker.
Prior to Wayne Henderson's performance Lee Beckworth and Lonnie Jones lowered a tarp revealing new signage officially designating the museum's stage as "The Gary Poe Stage."
"I thought the dedication was good," Lee Beckworth said. "We brought in people that were from different areas that Gary touched in his life. The radio station, the arts council, the towns, the historical society, the museum, we tried to get everybody involved who was in areas that he was involved in. And hopefully his relatives that came today will be pleased with knowing how well he was thought of here in the county."
The newly dedicated Gary Poe Stage is on the grounds of the Museum of Ashe County History located at 301 East Main Street in Jefferson. The museum is open Tuesday thorough Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (336) 846-1904.
