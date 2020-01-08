Jefferson — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to move forward with the advancement of the industrial park site during the work session portion of their meeting held on Jan. 6.
As a result of the vote, the due diligence period was moved from Feb. 20 to Jan. 7.
The work session was led by director of economic development, Cathy Barr and Jason Bertoncino of WithersRavenal engineering firm.
The firm provided the board with an on-site review of the waterways and wetlands at the site, which is located off of Ray Taylor Road across from the current Ashe County Industrial Park and is adjacent to Ashe Services for Aging and Ashe Senior Village in West Jefferson, NC. The site is a 41.877 acre tract.
Three primary drainage features were outlined on the property during the onsite review, of which are perennial streams and the third is an intermittent stream.
Bertoncino expressed his confidence in the development of the site by saying that he sees minimal risk involved. The two main concerns he had are the zoning and wetland impacts.
“You can take this process as quickly or as slowly as you want to,” Bertoncino told the board and those present at the work session.
After hearing the speculations and how the risks associated with continuing to move forward, members of the board began to voice their support in pressing on.
The general session of the county commissioner meeting was called to order at 9 a.m. in the Commission Meeting Room of Ashe County Courthouse.
The meeting began promptly with all in attendance rising and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance led by Commissioner William Sands, followed by a prayer led by Vice Chair, Larry Rhodes. During the prayer, Rhodes thanked God for previous years and asked for continued guidance for the future. He also encouraged everyone to pray for U.S. leaders and military due to the current unrest between the nation and Iran.
“We ask you, God, keep them safe, be with their families in a special way and bring them back home safely to us,” Rhodes said during the opening prayer.
After the prayer, McNeill completed the approval of minutes and introduced the adoption of the agenda.
The public comment session followed and Obids resident, Alan Briggs stepped up to the podium. Briggs did not present any concerns or criticisms, but simply wanted to thank the commissioners for their contribution to the county in 2019. He made a list of some of the commissioners’ notable contributions including the expansion of the industrial park site, new convenience center for the southeastern part of the county, the search for the new county manager and their continued progress on the new middle school.
“It’s human nature that we often come to complain about all the things we don’t like or the things you did we particularly didn’t care for and we forget to say ‘thank you.’ So I was gonna start off this new year as just one person, one of your constituents, but I do think I speak for a lot of my friends and neighbors to say ‘thank you,’” Briggs said.
Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill took to the podium next for the second approval of the franchise ordinance for the Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The department is ready to start an ambulance in their district and they have already completed an inspection. Gambill was to meet with one of the members later that afternoon to finalize the ESN response maps for the backup system. She requested the approval of the commissioners in order to move forward with the franchise ordinance and in response, the commissioners voted all in favor of Gambill’s request.
After Gambill’s presentation, Randy Rhodes, with the help of County Manager Adam Stumb spoke about a mathematically inconsistency with a piece of land he recently surveyed. The property in question is located South of the old Jefferson school and the piece of land unaccounted for was .047 acres. The issue could be resolved with a boundary lien agreement approved by the commissioners. The agreement would mean the conveyance of property so the board must either give approval or deny the proposal. The board voted 5-0 in approval of Rhodes’ request for a map to be established with a line between the two properties in question.
The final presentation was given by Amanda Roten, director of Ashe County Transportation Authority, addressing the approval of the Rural Operating Assistance Program. This program provides funding for the operating costs of passenger trips for counties within the state. Other programs in question for approved funding were the Elderly and Disabled Transportation Assistance Program and the EMPL program which includes all of the members of the community who don’t fall under the EDTAP category. After Roten voiced how important these programs are in helping citizens obtain their independence longer, the board approved her request for a renewal of all programs by voting 5-0.
Chairman Todd McNeill then asked Commissioner Paula Perry to read aloud the proclamation of the 100th Anniversary of Passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the founding of the League of Women Voters. The vote for the adoption of the resolution was unanimous.
The board then announced the meetings that occur on a holiday in 2020. The rescheduled dates for meetings occurring on holidays are Jan. 21 for the meeting that would fall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Sept. 8 for the one that would fall on Labor Day.
During the time allotted for commissioner comments, all members of the board thanked Briggs for his words during public comment. They also all mentioned the situation between the U.S. and Iran and how it affects people right here in Ashe County because family members are serving and their families have that burden.
In 2020 the board hopes to tackle the issue of after school care because they feel it needs to be addressed.
“We have a lot of things in front of us,” Dix said.
The announcements that wrapped up the general session are that all county offices will be closed on Jan. 20 but convenience centers will be open.
A 15-minute recess took place before the board and those who wished to attend the work session regrouped in the conference room on the second floor.
