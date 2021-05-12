Vaccinating makes everyone safer. If you are interested in getting your vaccine, there is a spot for you. Visit our website at www.apphealthcare.com to schedule an appointment or call us at (828) 795-1970. Show your love by getting a vaccine to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
Who is eligible for vaccines?
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are open for those who want a vaccine within the age requirements. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people age 12-15 and older and all other vaccines are approved for 18 and older. Vaccine appointments will be added to our website as they are available based on vaccine supply so continue to check back regularly for additional appointments to be added.
The vaccine is free for everyone, regardless of your immigration status. You do not need to show proof of insurance, social security number or an ID if you do not ￼have it.
Are you interested in hosting a pop-up vaccination event?
A pop-up vaccination clinic is another way to make vaccines available to our community. Pop-up events are intended to provide more access to vaccines and reduce transportation, technology and geographic barriers.
Pop-up events can be set up at businesses, community agencies, existing events and more. If you are interested in hosting an event or for us to come to your business/event, please complete an interest form (English form and Spanish form) and a member of our vaccination team will contact you.
English Form: https://tinyurl.com/59s4m628
Spanish Form: https://tinyurl.com/57yne53t
Case Updates
For the week of April 25 — May 1, cases remain steady.
Statement from Ashe Memorial Hospital
As COVID-19 continues to impact our neighbors and surrounding counties, we encourage everyone to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands, and social distancing whenever possible. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. We have protocols in place to ensure that we are able to meet the needs of our patients and our community.
We continue case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you receive a call from a member of our case investigation or contact tracing team, we urge you to cooperate and provide information that will help us conduct response efforts. You may receive a call from (844) 628-7223 or (828) 264-4995. It may also show up as “NC Outreach” or “Contact Tracing.”
Your cell phone carrier may flag the call as spam. It is so important to answer the call of a contact tracer. It is a key tool in slowing the spread of this virus.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 (regardless of whether you have symptoms or not) we recommend you be tested. You can check your symptoms and determine if testing is needed. To find a testing site near you, visit NC DHHS’s Find My Testing Place at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Free COVID-19 Testing at AppHealthCare by Appointment. We offer testing on Monday and Thursday each week unless otherwise noted. Please do not just show up for testing. We request that you schedule an appointment through our website www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-testing/ or by calling our COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970.
Testing is also offered by appointment at Mountain Family Care Center (336) 846-6322 (located on the campus of Ashe Memorial Hospital), CVS Pharmacy in West Jefferson, Ashe Pediatrics and other local healthcare providers may offer testing as well.
